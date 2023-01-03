ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
wtatennis.com

‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
NBC Chicago

Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field

UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
KPBS

Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' Buffalo Bills say

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, remains in critical condition but has shown "signs of improvement," the NFL team said Wednesday afternoon. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,"...
TODAY.com

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest midgame

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The team says he suffered cardiac arrest and that his heartbeat was restored on the field. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2023.
