Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
saturdaytradition.com
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Bills arrive back in Buffalo after suspension of game
The team's plane arrived back in western New York shortly before 3 a.m.
Buffalo man who traveled for Bills game: “It went from bad to worse”
After less than 10 minutes of play, Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field, suffering cardiac arrest.
wtatennis.com
‘Just terrible’: Pegula on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Jessica Pegula said she “felt sick” watching the chilling scene involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday Night Football. During the opening quarter between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Hamlin collapsed shortly after making a tackle on Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was administered on the...
Buffalo Bills Release Statement on Damar Hamlin Hours After Collapse on Field
UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.
WKRC
'It's not about football': Bills, Bengals fans show support for Damar Hamlin at hospital
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Buffalo Bills updated Damar Hamlin's condition overnight. Hamlin collapsed following a tackle with the Bengals' Tee Higgins in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. He was treated on the field for 20 minutes before he was taken to UC Medical Center by ambulance...
WKBW-TV
Niagara Falls to be illuminated in blue in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls will be illuminated in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Niagara Falls USA and Niagara Parks made the announcement on social media. The illumination will take place from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Hamlin suffered a cardiac...
KPBS
Damar Hamlin shows 'signs of improvement,' Buffalo Bills say
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a cardiac arrest during a game Monday night, remains in critical condition but has shown "signs of improvement," the NFL team said Wednesday afternoon. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him,"...
TODAY.com
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest midgame
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground during the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night. The team says he suffered cardiac arrest and that his heartbeat was restored on the field. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2023.
Gephardt Daily
Damar Hamlin: Fans, players boost charity of critically injured Buffalo Bills safety
Jan. 3 (UPI) — NFL fans and players surged donations to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s charity, as teammates and members of the Cincinnati Bengals kept vigil at the hospital in which Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday. The 24-year-old was hit in the chest during a...
Colts safety and Damar Hamlin's friend Rodney Thomas raced to the Bills player's hospital bedside
When Rodney Thomas II heard his childhood friend and high school teammate Damar Hamlin was in a Cincinnati hospital, he got in his car and began driving.
A cardiologist's view of what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Key questions and answers about the injury Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered, and what it might mean for his health.
