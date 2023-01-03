UPDATE: The Bills have released a new statement on Hamlin's condition since this story was published. Read their latest release here. Hours after a chilling scene unfolded on the field during the Buffalo Bills' game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night, the Bills have released a statement on safety Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field and was immediately rushed to an area hospital, prompting the pivotal NFL game to be postponed.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO