OGLE COUNTY — Wreaths Across America ceremonies were recently held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston and Daysville Cemetery in Oregon and at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lawnridge and Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle. Special thanks to all the members of the community whose involvement and wreath sponsorships allowed us to honor a total of over 680 veterans at these cemeteries! The Wreaths Across America organization is hosting a two-for-one special for any wreaths that are ordered before Jan. 15. If you would like to help the Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution jump start the wreath program for 2023 and double the impact of your wreath sponsorship, you may order on line at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/IL0136P. Order forms are also available at St. Patrick's Catholic Church office, the VFW and from members of the Rochelle Chapter.

ROCHELLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO