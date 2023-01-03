Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Bowling: Hubs sweep Kaneland on Senior Night
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub varsity bowling team closed out the Interstate 8 Conference schedule with a strong performance on Wednesday evening, when the program celebrated its three senior student-athletes with a 3,052-2,524 home win against the Kaneland Knights. Seniors Evin Odle as well as brothers Ben and Liam Wengelewski were recognized before the match.
Rochelle News-Leader
Girls Basketball: Dominant defense sparks Lady Hubs against Morris
ROCHELLE — Dominance on defense fueled the Rochelle Lady Hub varsity basketball team during Wednesday evening’s Interstate 8 Conference matchup against the Morris Redskins. The Lady Hubs held Morris to only three first-half field goals, flustering the Redskins with their half-court defense as well as their consistent traps...
Rochelle News-Leader
Wrestling: Hubs eclipse 20-win mark on season
BELVIDERE — The Rochelle Hub varsity wrestling team exceeded 20 wins for the second time in three seasons on Tuesday, when the purple and white swept its nonconference meet against Belvidere and Winnebago. The Hubs (21-1, 4-0 Interstate 8) took down Belvidere 51-27 and cruised over the Indians 70-9, extending their winning streak to six dual matches in a row.
Rochelle News-Leader
City has seen recent developments along Illinois Route 251
ROCHELLE — At its December meeting, the Rochelle City Council unanimously approved a change to its code and a special use permit to pave the way for a warehousing business for Breakthru Beverage Group at 1380 N. 7th St. That move punctuated a year and recent years that have...
Rochelle News-Leader
Local women take part in Tournament of Roses Parade in California
PASADENA, Calif. – Dixon’s Joy Holden and Chèrie Van Woz Arch, Oregon’s Lorretta Sigler and Franklin Grove’s Samantha Dopke wanted to ring in 2023 by doing something special, so they decided to participate in one of America’s time-honored New Year’s traditions. No, they were not making a toast in Times Square while the glass ball descended just before midnight on New Year’s Eve. Instead, they are in southern California celebrating the start of the New Year by “pushing petals” in preparation for the annual Tournament of Roses Parade.
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Dec. 30-Jan. 2
OREGON — On Dec. 30 at 9:29 p.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on Illinois Route 251 and Big Mound Road. After a brief investigation, Jose Cruz-Santos of Rochelle was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. Cruz-Santos was released on a $2,500 individual bond with a return court date. Cruz-Santos was also issued a citation for an equipment violation.
Rochelle News-Leader
2022 Wreaths across America ceremonies held locally
OGLE COUNTY — Wreaths Across America ceremonies were recently held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston and Daysville Cemetery in Oregon and at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Lawnridge and Trinity Memory Gardens in Rochelle. Special thanks to all the members of the community whose involvement and wreath sponsorships allowed us to honor a total of over 680 veterans at these cemeteries! The Wreaths Across America organization is hosting a two-for-one special for any wreaths that are ordered before Jan. 15. If you would like to help the Rochelle Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution jump start the wreath program for 2023 and double the impact of your wreath sponsorship, you may order on line at https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/IL0136P. Order forms are also available at St. Patrick's Catholic Church office, the VFW and from members of the Rochelle Chapter.
Rochelle News-Leader
County electronics recycling event is Jan. 27
OREGON — The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department (OCSWMD) will be hosting a residential electronics recycling event on Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 909 Pines Road in Oregon. This event is for Ogle County residents only and a free permit is required in advance...
Rochelle News-Leader
County officials announce it will not be subject to no cash bail provision
OREGON — Ogle County State's Attorney Mike Rock and Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle announced in a press release Dec. 29 that Ogle County will not be subject to the SAFE-T Act no cash bail provisions as a result of 21st Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington's ruling to strike down the cash bail provisions in the SAFE-T Act as unconstitutional.
Comments / 0