Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Hartselle Enquirer
Lady Tigers win two following the Christmas break
The Hartselle Lady Tigers picked up wins over 7A Albertville and Franklin County (TN) following the Christmas break. Hartselle was led by Hannah Burks, who averaged 13 points per game during the two games. Gracie Hill added 11 points per game. “This team competes and plays hard every game and...
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle Enquirer names all-area football team
The Hartselle Enquirer has released its all-area football team for the 2022 high school season. The team is comprised of players from Hartselle, Brewer, Danville, Falkville and Priceville. The team is compiled from nominations by area coaches and Enquirer staff insights. The Enquirer also named its Player of the Year...
Hartselle Enquirer
Standouts of the Week
Kohl Key, Hartselle: Key finished with a career-high 22 points while hitting six three-pointers to lead Hartselle past 7A Oak Mountain 77-64 in the first round of the Metro Tournament. He averaged 15 ppg with 4.3 three-pointers per game during the three-day tournament. Ryan Dunn, Hartselle: Dunn scored 17 points...
uabsports.com
UAB Athletics Mourns the Loss of Ruth Bartow
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Department of Athletics mourns the loss of Ruth Bartow, the wife of UAB Athletics founding father Gene Bartow, who passed away on Sunday. She died at the age of 91. Ruth was a dedicated Blazer since the late 1970's and was a cornerstone piece to...
therebelwalk.com
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Visits No. 7 Alabama Looking for Chance to Steal Road Win
TUSCALOOSA — There is still plenty of work to do for Ole Miss men’s basketball this season, and it starts tonight as head coach Kermit Davis’ team heads to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 7 Crimson Tide in the Rebels’ first road game after their recent five-game home stretch.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Carlos Elliott to be inducted into Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame
Hartselle native Carlos Elliott will be inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. He will be joined by Mike Hutchinson, Phillip Jones, Griffin Coleman, Willie “the Worm” Monroe, Janks Morton, Dr. Ron Moon, Patsy and WL Kennedy. Elliott, who graduated from...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt evaluates Alabama's chances to make the Playoff next season
Alabama missed out on the College Football Playoff in 2022. The Crimson Tide, however, still finished 11-2 in what many considered a down year after beating Kansas State soundly in the Sugar Bowl, 45-20. There were some who believed Alabama deserved CFP consideration this season given that its only 2...
Happy 16th Anniversary, Coach Saban!
16 years ago to the day, Nick Saban made an announcement that he had accepted an offer to become the 27th head football coach at the University of Alabama. The moment came as a shock to many around the football world as Saban had vehemently denied the rumors just weeks earlier and has gone down as one of the most important moments in the history of the game since then.
Alabama signee Davin Cosby joining basketball team a semester early
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – One of Alabama basketball’s 2023 signees is enrolling a semester early. Four-star guard Davin Cosby announced Saturday that he will join the Crimson Tide this month and work out with the team before making his collegiate debut during the 2023-24 season. “To my Word Of...
tdalabamamag.com
5-Star DB Cormani McClain announces decision date
Cormani McClain announced he was signing to the school of his choice on Jan. 15. McClain is a five-star recruit, and he is considered the nation’s top 2023 cornerback prospect. He is currently verbally committed to the Miami Hurricanes. Alabama, Colorado and Miami are the teams considered to be in the mix to sign McClain later this month.
See Which Tuscaloosa Restaurant Ranked Best Out Of 8 In Alabama
So it’s a new year and what could be a better start to the year than not having to cook? I think that’s an awesome start, yet, I am biased because I don’t cook. So this is a list of the best places to eat in Alabama. Which is very beneficial to me also.
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
Jack’s resurrects rediscovered original jingle, along with classic prices
For a certain generation of Alabamians, the Jack’s jingle is part of the soundtrack of their lives. And its original version is getting a second life, along with a month-long deal for customers longing for yesterday’s prices. Starting today, Jack’s is offering its Throwback Deal, which includes a...
Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms
At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022
Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Dec. 12 –17
Payless Pharmacy Express, 1517 W. Moulton St., Decatur, 84. Andy’s Foodmart, 101 Highway 31, SW, Hartselle, 85. Corporate Dining Concepts-NUCO, 4301 Iverson Boulevard, Trinity, 85. Tienda Hispana, 19 14th St., SW, Decatur, 88. Marathon, 101 Highway 55, E, Falkville, 86. Family Lanes & Amusement, 501 Longhorn Pass, Hartselle, 87.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Strong/severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon/evening
MILD WEATHER CONTINUES: Look for a high in the 69-74 degree range across most of Alabama today the average high for Birmingham on January 2 is 54. Dense fog is a problem again this morning over the southern third of of the state, where a dense fog advisory is in effect. Scattered showers will form today as moist air surges northward; a thunderstorm is possible in spots this afternoon. But, the threat of severe storms will remain to the west through tonight.
