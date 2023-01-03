Read full article on original website
So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
NBC Chicago
Hong Kong Stocks Are Off to Their Best Start Since 2018 on China Recovery Hopes
The Hang Seng index on Tuesday gained 1.84%, its biggest gain on the first trading session of a year since 2018. Property and technology stocks continued to rally, leading the Hang Seng index. Alibaba shares rose 8% on Wednesday, as Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's plan to more than double...
Apple Supplier Luxshare Rises After Reportedly Winning Contract to Produce Luxury IPhones
Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry rose more than 3% in Asia's morning trade. Apple is expected to sign a big order with Luxshare Precision, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry, one of Apple's Chinese contract manufacturers, rose more than 3% in...
CNBC
Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
TechCrunch
This startup brings Southeast Asia’s vacant hospital rooms into the sharing economy
HD operates a platform that helps three parties meet: surgeons with private practice, patients looking to have their surgeries done more cheaply, and vacant surgery rooms at hospitals. The model might sound a bit counterintuitive to people in the West, but Southeast Asia’s medical system is built on very different patient-hospital dynamics.
New COVID Variant XBB.1.5: What It Is, Symptoms and What You Should Know
A new COVID variant, marking a fusion between two recent strains that is even more contagious than its predecessors, is beginning to take hold in the U.S., but what exactly is it, how serious is it and what are the symptoms?. Here's a look at what we know so far...
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
Japanese Families Reportedly Set to Receive 1 Million Yen Per Child for Moving Out of Tokyo
The Japanese government will give families up to 1 million yen ($7,670) per child if they opt to move out of Tokyo, according to multiple media reports. The government was already offering 300,000 yen per child for families relocating to other parts of the country. The Japanese government will give...
I quit my six-figure tech job because I couldn't work abroad. Now I make half the money at a startup but get to travel wherever I want.
Sergio Najera's new job at a gaming startup pays less, but his "joy per dollar" is significantly higher. Here's why he says the trade-off is worth it.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
European Markets Flat as Investors Digest Fed Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat Thursday as global markets focus on economic data from the region, and the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on inflation and interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat at midday London time. Mining stocks led...
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in
John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
Corporate Spending Likely to Continue in 2023 Amid Recession Fears, CFOs Say
Despite concerns of a recession, respondents to the CNBC CFO Council Q4 survey indicated their companies aren't paring back capital spending. Roughly 40% of CFOs say their company's headcount will also remain the same next year, while 40% said they expect it to increase. KPMG Chief Economist Diane Swonk said...
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
Startups spring from ashes of Big Tech purge
Jan 3 (Reuters) - Nic Szerman lost his job at Meta Platforms (META.O) in November, just two months after joining full-time, falling victim to a sweeping 13% reduction of its workforce as the advertising market cratered.
The Best of CES 2023 So Far: Wireless TV, Delivery Robots and In-Car VR
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, big names like...
Tech industry layoffs unfolding at faster rate than at any time during COVID-19 pandemic: report
Tech companies across industries saw more than 150,000 layoffs in 2022 -- up from the 80,000 layoffs from March to December of 2020 as larger Meta and Amazon slash their workforce.
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023
• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
