Hong Kong Stocks Are Off to Their Best Start Since 2018 on China Recovery Hopes

The Hang Seng index on Tuesday gained 1.84%, its biggest gain on the first trading session of a year since 2018. Property and technology stocks continued to rally, leading the Hang Seng index. Alibaba shares rose 8% on Wednesday, as Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's plan to more than double...
Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
This startup brings Southeast Asia’s vacant hospital rooms into the sharing economy

HD operates a platform that helps three parties meet: surgeons with private practice, patients looking to have their surgeries done more cheaply, and vacant surgery rooms at hospitals. The model might sound a bit counterintuitive to people in the West, but Southeast Asia’s medical system is built on very different patient-hospital dynamics.
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
European Markets Flat as Investors Digest Fed Data

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were flat Thursday as global markets focus on economic data from the region, and the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on inflation and interest rates. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was flat at midday London time. Mining stocks led...
Why Deere Thinks Satellites Are the Next Big Technology to Invest in

John Deere's Chief Technology Officer Jahmy Hindman told CNBC the world's largest agriculture equipment player is in the process of finalizing a satellite partner. The goal is essentially to create a geospatial map that farmers can use to better track productivity and the performance of crops. Currently, farmers can use...
The Best of CES 2023 So Far: Wireless TV, Delivery Robots and In-Car VR

Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic. On Wednesday, big names like...
Hyundai-Kia Reveals Details of ZER01NE Creative Platform Promoting Pioneering Startups at CES 2023

• Hyundai Motor and Kia's ZER01NE Creative Talent Platform showcases transformative startup collaborations at CES 2023. • ZER01NE bolsters Hyundai Motor Group's global strategy to engage with new companies at an early stage and foster breakthrough technical advances. • Project builds on success of previous collaborations; delivers benefits beyond automotive...
