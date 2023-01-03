Read full article on original website
Joel Embiid, Sixers love 3-guard lineup with James Harden leading
PHILADELPHIA–Late in the second half of a 120-111 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers threw out a new lineup that hasn’t been seen often while out on the floor: a 3-guard lineup. Now, the Sixers really haven’t been able to use this lineup due to...
McCollum leads short-handed Pelicans past Rockets, 119-108
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 28 points and the short-handed Pelicans opened up a 31-point lead en route to a 119-108 victory over the struggling Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 16 points and 17 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans snapped a two-game skid...
NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge
Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
Sixers Twitter Reacts to Isaiah Joe Going Off vs. Celtics
Sixers Twitter was very outspoken about Isaiah Joe's big game against Boston on Tuesday night.
Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Pacers due to foot
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Indiana Pacers, but they might have to go to battle without their superstar big man. For the second straight game, Joel Embiid is questionable for the matchup. Before Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid was listed as questionable due to back soreness. For Wednesday’s contest, the big fella is listed as questionable due to a sore left foot.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Donovan Mitchell, Giannis, LeBron among NBA season's stunning offensive performers
Donovan Mitchell's 71-point performance was the 12th time a player has scored at least 70 and is among several spectacular individual games this year.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Joel Embiid’s Blunt Assessment on Tyrese Maxey’s Two Games Back
Joel Embiid had an unfiltered assessment of Tyrese Maxey's performances since returning from his injury.
Tyrese Maxey Responds to 76ers Fans’ Warm Welcome Back
Tyrese Maxey is grateful for his "Welcome Back" moment in South Philly.
