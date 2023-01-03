ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

NBA Power Rankings, Week 12: Nets start 2023 on top as Pelicans, Warriors surge

Happy New Year! As we tip off the first week of 2023, there have been some shake-ups in the Week 12 NBA Power Rankings. While the Brooklyn Nets remain on top to start 2023, the New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Washington Wizards have all moved up in the rankings, and the Atlanta Hawks have taken a nosedive. Let’s take a closer look at how these teams have performed in the past week and how they stack up against the rest of the league. As for the other teams? Well, let’s find out as we rank all 30 teams for the first time in 2023!
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid listed as questionable for Sixers vs. Pacers due to foot

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their three-game homestand on Wednesday when they host the Indiana Pacers, but they might have to go to battle without their superstar big man. For the second straight game, Joel Embiid is questionable for the matchup. Before Monday’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid was listed as questionable due to back soreness. For Wednesday’s contest, the big fella is listed as questionable due to a sore left foot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 1/4/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 4, 2023. The New Orleans Pelicans announced that medical imaging taken earlier today confirmed forward Zion Williamson sustained a right hamstring strain during last night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy