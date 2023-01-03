Read full article on original website
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Savannah Tribune
Newbill Transfers To North Alabama
Savannah State all conference defensive lineman Makenly Newbill will play his final season of college football on the Division I level at North Alabama as a graduate transfer for the Lions. The Rincon native stated his college career at Valdosta State before transferring to SSU. During the 2022 season where...
Hartselle Enquirer
Lady Tigers win two following the Christmas break
The Hartselle Lady Tigers picked up wins over 7A Albertville and Franklin County (TN) following the Christmas break. Hartselle was led by Hannah Burks, who averaged 13 points per game during the two games. Gracie Hill added 11 points per game. “This team competes and plays hard every game and...
Athens, January 04 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle’s Carlos Elliott to be inducted into Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame
Hartselle native Carlos Elliott will be inducted into the Alabama Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. He will be joined by Mike Hutchinson, Phillip Jones, Griffin Coleman, Willie “the Worm” Monroe, Janks Morton, Dr. Ron Moon, Patsy and WL Kennedy. Elliott, who graduated from...
North Alabama students nominated to U.S. Military Academy
Outgoing U.S. Senator Richard Shelby nominated several students across North Alabama to the United States Military Academy.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger grand opening postponed in Albertville
Whataburger fans will have to wait a little while longer before getting their fix in Albertville. The chain announced Wednesday evening that the grand opening of Albertville's first Whataburger location has been postponed. The restaurant was initially set to open for drive-thru service only Thursday. A new grand opening date...
WAFF
North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
WHNT-TV
Storms Brought Heavy Rain & Wind Damage
Storms over the past 24 hours have brought some heavy rainfall and very gust winds to the Tennesee Valley. Over the past 72 hours, there were 13 reports of thunderstorm wind damage across North Alabama. Some of the damage from thunderstorm winds were downed trees, powerlines knocked down, and a...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Dec. 12 –17
Payless Pharmacy Express, 1517 W. Moulton St., Decatur, 84. Andy’s Foodmart, 101 Highway 31, SW, Hartselle, 85. Corporate Dining Concepts-NUCO, 4301 Iverson Boulevard, Trinity, 85. Tienda Hispana, 19 14th St., SW, Decatur, 88. Marathon, 101 Highway 55, E, Falkville, 86. Family Lanes & Amusement, 501 Longhorn Pass, Hartselle, 87.
WAAY-TV
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence counties
11:26 a.m. UPDATE: The warning has been cancelled early. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for southeastern Lauderdale County, southeastern Colbert County, northeastern Franklin County and northwestern Lawrence County until 11:45 a.m. At 1057 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles...
WAFF
City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are looking to hire a school crossing guard. The position will be a part-time seasonal job that comes with a $10 hourly pay rate. As a safety-sensitive job, persons in the position may be required to periodically...
WAFF
Residents in Madison, Limestone counties picking up the pieces after severe weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Significant damage was spread through Madison and Limestone counties after severe weather swept through most of the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday. Everything from downed trees, to a barn that got completely destroyed. The barn once stood on Smith Vasser Road in Harvest. One of the neighbors was able to provide a better view of all of the damage on his four-wheeler.
26 Records Broken In Huntsville During 2022
Happy New Year Tennessee Valley! The last week of 2022 was full of ups and downs weather-wise! We went from brutally cold to above-average temperatures. As we take a look back at the climatology from this past year, it ended off above average regarding rainfall for the Tennessee Valley. While we saw bitterly cold air […]
WAFF
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Guntersville High School
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville community will come together Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony of the new high school. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Guntersville High School’s current location on U.S. Highway 431. According to Superintendent Jason Barnett, the school is about 50 years old,...
11th Annual ‘Festival of the Cranes’ set for Wheeler Wildlife Refuge
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur.
Whataburger to open new north Alabama location in January
Whataburger’s newest restaurant will open in the first week of the new year. The Texas-based burger chain, which already has 26 locations in Alabama, will open its Albertville restaurant on Jan. 5 at 11 a.m. for drive-thru service only, according to an announcement by the City of Albertville. Dining...
Sprucing up Sulphur Springs
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth. “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.” Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. Schools to close on Tuesday for potential inclement weather
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Schools have announced that all schools will be closed due to the possibility of inclement weather on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a post made on the Lauderdale County School’s Facebook page, extracurricular activities are also canceled. The schedule for the remainder...
Body found in Alabama lake identified as missing man
A man’s body was pulled from an Alabama lake Monday afternoon, police said. Huntsville police were called to Lady Ann Lake near the Colonial Grand Apartments on Monday afternoon after a man’s body was found in the pond. The man was identified as Omsrikar Chittabattina, 24, who was...
doppleronline.ca
Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023
Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
