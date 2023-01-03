ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Page Six

Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend RAC

Alec Baldwin is going to be a grandpa! Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, is expecting her first child with musician RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Both Ireland, 27, and RAC, 37, revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday. Along with a picture of a sonogram, they wrote, “Happy New Year ❤️.” This is the couple’s first child together. They have been dating for at least a year. Ireland’s first pregnancy comes a few months after she said she was “unbothered” when her dad and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced they were expecting their seventh child together. Back in March, she shared...
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Popculture

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family

Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
People

Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Has Been 'So, So Sick' Over the Holidays: 'It's Been Really Rough'

Hilaria Baldwin explained her absence from social media in recent weeks, revealing she and Alec Baldwin's seven kids have been dealing with illness Like many parents at this time of year, Hilaria Baldwin has been dealing with a house full of sick kids. The mom of seven, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that her family has been "so, so sick," a major factor why she hasn't shared any scenes from their holiday together. "Sorry for being so mia…we've been so, so sick. It's been really tough,"...
People

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos

The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and...
parentingisnteasy.co

Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog

For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
People

Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's oldest child shared the exciting news with her younger siblings that big sister Ireland Baldwin is expecting in a sweet video on Instagram Monday Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's little girl was excited to share some big news with her younger siblings. On Monday, the yoga pro, 38, shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom. "So...
Page Six

Mark Ronson’s ex-wife, Joséphine de La Baume, is pregnant with her first baby

Mark Ronson’s ex-wife has a baby on the way, too. Joséphine de La Baume showed off her bump in a stunning maternity shoot for L’Officiel magazine published Tuesday. From a sheer pink nightgown to a cutout black dress, the French actress, 38, revealed her pregnancy progress in multiple looks for a cover story with her partner, Carlos O’Connell. De La Baume even posed nude in a bathtub while getting kisses from the Fontaines D.C. guitar player. This is the first time the model has confirmed that she’s expecting since debuting what appeared to be a baby bump in a tight blue dress at a...
SheKnows

Mandy Moore Shares a Heartwarming Moment Between Her Sons

Mandy Moore has two very special influences for 2023: her sons, Gus and Ozzie! The This Is Us star shared an adorable moment between the 22-month-old and 2-month-old brothers, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, that doubles as her New Year’s resolution. “Rolling into 2023 with this kind of love, 💕” Moore wrote on Instagram, adding the cutest hashtags: “#thisisgus #thisisoz.” In the photo, a blonde-haired Gus leans forward to kiss his baby brother. Ozzie’s brown eyes are open wide as he looks at his older brother, and Moore is in the background overseeing (we all know how not gentle toddlers are)....
HollywoodLife

Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo

Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”

