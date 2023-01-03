Read full article on original website
Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor's appointment
Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby.
Ireland Baldwin is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend RAC
Alec Baldwin is going to be a grandpa! Ireland Baldwin, Alec’s daughter with Kim Basinger, is expecting her first child with musician RAC, also known as André Allen Anjos. Both Ireland, 27, and RAC, 37, revealed the news via Instagram on Saturday. Along with a picture of a sonogram, they wrote, “Happy New Year ❤️.” This is the couple’s first child together. They have been dating for at least a year. Ireland’s first pregnancy comes a few months after she said she was “unbothered” when her dad and his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, announced they were expecting their seventh child together. Back in March, she shared...
Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth
Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Reveal Terrible Holiday for Entire Family
Alec Baldwin's family holiday wasn't quite as merry as they hoped it would be, as his wife Hilaria revealed they've all had a pretty terrible time the past week. In a Thursday Instagram post, the mother of seven shared a photo of the couple's infant, Ilaria Catalina Irena, born in September. The adorable little Baldwin is wearing a purple coat and a small knit hat.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Look: Tom Pelphrey kisses Kaley Cuoco's baby bump in new photos
Kaley Cuoco shared maternity photos with her boyfriend, Tom Pelphrey, after announcing she's pregnant with their first child.
Olivia Newton-John’s Missing Boyfriend Patrick McDermott Didn’t Fake His Own Death: Report
Nearly 20 years after Olivia Newton-John’s missing boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing at sea, a podcast series suggests that the theories of he faked his death to escape debts are false. According to the DailyMail, Olivia Newton-John’s on-and-off boyfriend went missing in June 2005 after he took an overnight...
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Has Been 'So, So Sick' Over the Holidays: 'It's Been Really Rough'
Hilaria Baldwin explained her absence from social media in recent weeks, revealing she and Alec Baldwin's seven kids have been dealing with illness Like many parents at this time of year, Hilaria Baldwin has been dealing with a house full of sick kids. The mom of seven, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that her family has been "so, so sick," a major factor why she hasn't shared any scenes from their holiday together. "Sorry for being so mia…we've been so, so sick. It's been really tough,"...
After Posting Innocent Photo of Daughter Online, Father Noticed Something was Wrong
As a first-time father, David was overjoyed when his daughter, Emily, was born. He couldn't wait to capture every moment of her life and share them with friends and family. When Emily was just a few weeks old, David took her for her first bath and snapped a photo of her smiling up at him.
Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 'One of The Best Years Yet' by Sharing Never-Seen-Before Wedding Photos
The actress tied the knot with Ben Affleck during a private Las Vegas ceremony in July Jennifer Lopez is looking back at 2022 with a smile. On Sunday, the actress shared a sweet Instagram reel that celebrated "one of the best years yet" with extensive clips and never-seen-before snaps from her year. "I cannot wait for all that's to come next year ...🎆 #HappyNewYear#ImJustGettingStarted#WaitingForTonight#ThisIsMeNow," added Lopez in the caption of the video that features her favorite moments in chronological order, including the planning of her private wedding to Ben Affleck in July and...
Man is devastated when wife passes away during labor but something tells him to check her blog
For Matt and Lizz Logelin, their relationship started as a fairytale romance, first meeting while in high school and immediately becoming sweethearts, then getting married. The newlyweds were completely and utterly in love, and outsiders thought they were the perfect couple. Matt described his wife, saying:. “She was perfect. She...
Watch Hilaria and Alec Baldwin's Daughter Tell Her Younger Siblings That Sister Ireland Is Pregnant
Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin's oldest child shared the exciting news with her younger siblings that big sister Ireland Baldwin is expecting in a sweet video on Instagram Monday Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's little girl was excited to share some big news with her younger siblings. On Monday, the yoga pro, 38, shared a video on Instagram where the actor sits with his younger kids as daughter Carmen, 9, explains to the rest of their brood that big sister Ireland Baldwin is going to be a mom. "So...
Mark Ronson’s ex-wife, Joséphine de La Baume, is pregnant with her first baby
Mark Ronson’s ex-wife has a baby on the way, too. Joséphine de La Baume showed off her bump in a stunning maternity shoot for L’Officiel magazine published Tuesday. From a sheer pink nightgown to a cutout black dress, the French actress, 38, revealed her pregnancy progress in multiple looks for a cover story with her partner, Carlos O’Connell. De La Baume even posed nude in a bathtub while getting kisses from the Fontaines D.C. guitar player. This is the first time the model has confirmed that she’s expecting since debuting what appeared to be a baby bump in a tight blue dress at a...
Kelly Osbourne Gives Birth to First Child With Boyfriend Sid Wilson
Kelly Osbourne and her boyfriend, DJ Sid Wilson, are officially parents!. Proud grandmother Sharon Osbourne confirmed the birth of her fifth grandchild on the British chat show The Talk, where she revealed the bouncing baby boy's name is Sidney and that both of his parents are doing "so, so great."
Drew Barrymore Is on Good Terms With a Lot of Her Exes — Details on Her Past Relationships
If there's one woman in Hollywood who never needs a man to make a name for herself, it's Drew Barrymore. However, the iconic actress has had her share of famous exes, even sharing an emotional reunion with two of them on The Drew Barrymore Show. Article continues below advertisement. So...
Kate Hudson Refuses to Rank Dane Cook In Past Onscreen Kisses: “Canceled!”
Kate Hudson kissed Dane Cook goodbye with a brutal roast in one of Vanity Fair’s famous lie detector tests. The actress, who paired up with her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monae to spill her secrets in a Dec. 29 video posted to the magazine’s YouTube channel, dissed Cook while reflecting on her past onscreen loves.
See the sweet way Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s 7 kids celebrated older sister Ireland’s pregnancy
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin gathered all seven of their children together to congratulate big sister Ireland Baldwin on her recent pregnancy news. On Dec. 31, the 27-year-old model revealed on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with musician André Allen Anjos, who goes by the stage name RAC.
Mandy Moore Shares a Heartwarming Moment Between Her Sons
Mandy Moore has two very special influences for 2023: her sons, Gus and Ozzie! The This Is Us star shared an adorable moment between the 22-month-old and 2-month-old brothers, who she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith, that doubles as her New Year’s resolution. “Rolling into 2023 with this kind of love, 💕” Moore wrote on Instagram, adding the cutest hashtags: “#thisisgus #thisisoz.” In the photo, a blonde-haired Gus leans forward to kiss his baby brother. Ozzie’s brown eyes are open wide as he looks at his older brother, and Moore is in the background overseeing (we all know how not gentle toddlers are)....
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic Of Daughter Khai, 2, In Pajamas For New Year’s Eve: Photo
Gigi Hadid gave her fans quite a treat for the end of 2022 as she shared a rare peek at her 2-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex, pop star Zayn Malik. The stunning supermodel took to her Instagram Stories on New Year’s Eve to post a photo of her baby girl in a pair of adorable pajamas, as seen here. With Khai’s tiny hand holding onto a sparkling gold Prada handbag, Gigi captioned the snap, “Happy New Year Y’all! sendin biiiig love & wishing u the best.”
Kelly Osbourne gives birth; mom Sharon shares baby boy's name
Kelly Osbourne recently welcomed her first child with Sid Wilson, her mom Sharon Osbourne confirmed on "The Talk."
