Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Here is the latest update on the status of the postponed Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital after collapsing on the field with cardiac arrest Monday night in a game against the Bengals that was postponed. The Bills announced his diagnosis of cardiac arrest early Tuesday morning, hours after he left the stadium in...
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and appeared to be getting CPR before being driven off the field in an ambulance during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
Ex-NFL coach shares thoughts on Hamlin incident originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday night, Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly lost his life on the field while undergoing cardiac arrest after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. While he was down on the field, players,...
How Bears help players deal with mental health after MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Watching Damar Hamlin collapse due to a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football was really tough. It was a horrifying reminder of how violent football can be, and how fragile life is. It was tragic to watch from the safety of a couch at home, and it’s unfathomable how traumatic it may have been for not only the Bills and Bengals players on the field, but other football players watching from afar.
Bears place Jenkins, Schofield, Blackwell on IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Wednesday morning that Justin Fields will not play in Sunday’s season finale due to a hip injury. A few hours later the team revealed three more players will be put on injured reserve, ending their seasons as well. The Bears placed Teven Jenkins, Michael Schofield and Josh Blackwell on IR on Wednesday, meaning players deep down the depth chart will have an opportunity to start against the Vikings in Week 18.
