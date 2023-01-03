ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JSU women: Gavin delivers the knife as Gamecocks win fifth straight

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 2 days ago
File photo

Jacksonville State women's basketball coach Rick Pietri said this weekend that his team had more than one or two offensive weapons. If opponents chose to focus on one player, another could hurt them.

In Monday's ASUN Conference opener at Central Arkansas, Kennedy Gavin's number came up, and she responded with 19 points and 11 rebounds in JSU's 65-45 win. This marked the fifth straight win for JSU (8-4), and the fourth different leading scorer in the last four games.

Anniston Star

