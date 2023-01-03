ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Upstart Chinese Electric Car Brand Delivered More Cars Than Nio in 2022

BEIJING — Another budget-priced electric car brand is taking off in China, this time selling compact SUVs. Nezha, named after a feisty Chinese mythological character, claims its car deliveries more than doubled in 2022 to surpass 152,000 vehicles. Most deliveries were of the Nezha V, a compact SUV whose post-subsidy price starts at 83,900 yuan ($12,000).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ant Gets Approval to Expand Its Consumer Finance Business

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Hong Kong Shares Jump 2% as Investors Digest Private Survey Data on China Services

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets climbed as investors shrug off the U.S. Federal Reserve's commitment to higher interest rates in tackling inflation. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 2.42% in early trade as investors digested an improved reading in China's Caixin services Purchasing Managers' Index...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

EU Recommends That Travelers From China Be Required to Take a Covid Test Before Entering Europe

Passengers departing from China will likely have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K.,...
CoinDesk

Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges

The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Apple Supplier Luxshare Rises After Reportedly Winning Contract to Produce Luxury IPhones

Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry rose more than 3% in Asia's morning trade. Apple is expected to sign a big order with Luxshare Precision, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry, one of Apple's Chinese contract manufacturers, rose more than 3% in...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

China Risks Loom Over U.S. Tech Giants Tesla and Apple as Share Prices Plunge

Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker reported deliveries that fell short of analyst expectations. Apple dropped more than 3% as concerns resurfaced about iPhone demand. Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China which is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: General Electric, Salesforce, Alibaba and More

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading. General Electric — GE HealthCare Technologies begins trading as a separate company on the S&P 500 Wednesday. GE, in 2021, revealed plans to break up into three companies so it can focus on its aviation business. It plans to spin off its energy segment in 2024. Shares of GE were up about 2% in premarket trading.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

ESG Will Be a Heavy Focus for Tech Leaders in 2023

CIOs are becoming increasingly more critical for companies to meet their ESG goals. Rising environmental regulations, cost savings, and other financial benefits that come from operational efficiencies tied to sustainability are driving ESG forward. The biggest technological challenge for organizations working to embed ESG into their operations is a lack...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Europe Starts 2023 With Historic Winter Heatwave; Snow Shortage Forces Ski Resorts to Close

Among the European countries that recorded their hottest January days in history were the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, Czech Republic, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania. Meteorologists and climatologists expressed alarm over the unseasonably warm winter weather. Guillaume Séchet, a broadcast meteorologist in France, said Europe "experienced one of the most incredible climatic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy