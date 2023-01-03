Southeastern/B-P hockey succumbs to third period comeback by Dennis-Yarmouth/CCT

RAYNHAM— In sports they say "it's not over until it's over," and the Southeastern/Bristol-Plymouth hockey team experienced that the hard way Monday afternoon.

With the Hawks up 2-0 after two periods, Dennis-Yarmouth/Cape Cod Tech scored four goals in the third period to earn the 4-2 non-league win while the hosts fell to 1-2-1 on the season.

Kacey Brown led the way for Southeastern/B-P with a goal and an assist while Dalton Ghelfi also found the back of the net and John Whalen, Cam Wilbur and Bobby Manning all recorded assists. Goalie Dylan Quinn made 19 saves in net for the Hawks.

For the Dolphins, John Valerio led the way with a goal and two assists while Daniel Julian had a goal and an assist. Aidan Powers and Aidan O’Reilly both found the back of the net, while Andrew Popovich and Luke Spinner each had an assist.

Southeastern/B-P returns to action Wednesday when they play host to Upper Cape Tech for a Mayflower League showdown. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at the Raynham Ice Plex.

