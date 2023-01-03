ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field vs. Cincinnati Bengals; game postponed

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07gJRk_0k1SewC300

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals game Monday was suspended, then postponed after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter. The NFL said Hamlin was in critical condition .

A second-year player out of Pittsburgh, Hamlin tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain. Hamlin stood up but collapsed to the ground.

An ambulance was brought onto the field and ESPN reporter Lisa Salters said medical responders were “working on him” for more than nine minutes. According to play-by-play announcer Joe Buck, Hamlin was administered CPR and placed on a stretcher. Prior to going into the ambulance, he was given oxygen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Up8fM_0k1SewC300

He was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer . ESPN also reported that his mother joined him in the ambulance. He was listed in critical condition.

The league released this statement:

Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.

The NFL Players' Association also issued a statement:

The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin . We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.

Josh Allen, teammates emotional on sidelines

The faces of players from both teams told the story. Bills quarterback Josh Allen was visibly shaken, and players from both teams surrounded the ambulance.

Some players were on their knees, while other openly wept.

After Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with his Bengals counterpart Zac Taylor, both teams left the field and referee Shawn Smith announced the game had been temporarily suspended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lHhJK_0k1SewC300

Game postponed

Cameras showed the two coaches meeting once again in the stadium's tunnel (and passed a cell phone between each other) and players began coming out of the Bills' locker room. Bengals captains Joe Burrow, DJ Reader, Ted Karras and Joe Mixon went toward the locker room as well. Before the official announcement from the league, the Bills' equipment staff began packing up the sideline. Finally, at 10 p.m. – one hour and five minutes after Hamlin collapsed – the game was called.

There was no information on whether the game would be continued.

A local standout

Hamlin, 24, was a local standout who attended the University of Pittsburgh from 2016-2020. He led the Panthers in tackled and passes defended during his final season and was named All-ACC second team. The Bills selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft, and he appeared in appeared in 14 games his rookie season.

Hamlin took on a much larger role during the 2022 season and has started all but the first two of Buffalo’s games this season.

