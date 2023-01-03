ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bills-Bengals game suspended by NFL after Damar Hamlin collapses on field

By Joseph Staszewski
 2 days ago

Football will rightly have to wait for another day.

The NFL suspended the “Monday Night Football” game between the Bills and Bengals after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter, was administered CPR and taken off in an ambulance . The NFL said in a statement that Hamlin, 24, is in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.

According to ESPN, the league is hoping to find a date to resume the game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5JQs_0k1Sep0y00
Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The game was suspended in the first quarter.
Getty Images

The contest, which the Bengals led 7-3 with 5:58 remaining in the opening quarter, was temporarily suspended before it was officially called by the NFL.

The injury occurred when Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, who appeared to collide hard with Hamlin’s chest.

“Hamlin received immediate attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics,” the NFL said in a statement. “He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

“Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills,” the league’s statement continued. “We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game.”

The decision on the game rested with commissioner Roger Goodell, who by rule has the authority to review the circumstance of any emergency that arises during a game and adjust accordingly.

“If in the commissioner’s opinion, it is reasonable to project that the resumption of an interrupted game would not change its ultimate result or adversely affect any other inter-team competitive issue, the commissioner is empowered to terminate the game,” according to the NFL rulebook.

