Lynn Greer, 65, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Lynn was born Friday, May 10, 1957, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Treva Wilburn Merrell and the late Janet Evelyn Paul Merrell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother: Phil Merrell; two sisters-in-law: Becky Merrell and Candy Merrell; and one brother-in-law: Jerry Nelson.

