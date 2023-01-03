Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radionwtn.com
Lynn Greer
Lynn Greer, 65, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Henry County Medical Center in Paris. Lynn was born Friday, May 10, 1957, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late Treva Wilburn Merrell and the late Janet Evelyn Paul Merrell. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother: Phil Merrell; two sisters-in-law: Becky Merrell and Candy Merrell; and one brother-in-law: Jerry Nelson.
radionwtn.com
Kenneth E. Byford, Sr.
Mr. Kenneth E. Byford, Sr., 84, of Buchanan, Tennessee, formerly of Manhattan, Illinois passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023 at AHC – Paris. Mr. Byford was born Thursday, March 3, 1938, in Monee, Illinois to the late Herbert Byford and the late Laura Weber Byford. Mr. Byford served eight...
radionwtn.com
Linda Kay Radford Salmon
Linda Kay Radford Salmon, 77, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Kay was born Sunday, September 16, 1945, in Paris, Tennessee, the daughter of Claud and Rozelle Radford. She was preceded in death by her parents. Kay was raised on the Radford...
radionwtn.com
Jim R. Young
Mr. Jim R. Young, 87, of Springville, Tennessee, passed away at AHC – Paris Monday, January 2, 2023. Mr. Young was born Monday, April 22, 1935, in Bardwell, Kentucky, to the late Paul Young and the late Geneva Wilson Young. Mr. Young was a longtime member and lay leader...
radionwtn.com
The Goldens, Ronnie McDowell To Appear At KPAC
Paris, Tenn.–William Lee Golden and the Goldens with Special Guest Ronnie McDowell will appear at the Krider Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, January 7. Tickets are available at KriderPAC.com. $69, $59, $49. Call Rhonda at Paris Civic Center 731-644-2517. Between 1965 and 1987, and again since December...
radionwtn.com
Shepherd’s Table To Resume Dine-In Meals
Paris, Tenn.–Shepherd’s Table, the community meal served at First Presbyterian Church in Paris, will resume serving congregate dine-in meals in the Fellowship Hall from 4:30 to 6:15 p.m. Thursday, January 5. The church is located next to the Post Office in downtown Paris at 105 S. Market St....
radionwtn.com
“Green Mountain” Plates No Longer Valid
County Clerks in Henry and Obion Counties are reminding everyone to check their license plates. The “Green Mountain” plates that have been in use in Tennessee for years are no longer valid after December 31, according to Henry County Clerk Donna Craig. Obion County Clerk Crystal Crain explained...
radionwtn.com
Public Input Session On City Park Improvements Set
Paris, Tenn.–The city of Paris will conduct a public input session Thursday evening to seek input on whether the city will apply for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for parks and drainage improvements. City staff are recommending projects to improve the trout pond area at Eiffel Tower Park Extended.
radionwtn.com
Barn Destroyed, Goats Perish In Henry Fire
Henry, Tenn.–A barn was destroyed and two goats perished in a New Year’s Day fire in Henry. Henry Volunteer Firefighters were dispatched on a report of a fully involved barn to 4047 Macedonia Rd at 9:50 PM Sunday night. Once on scene, firefighters began working to extinguish the...
radionwtn.com
Eagle Tours Set At Reelfoot Lake Wildlife Refuge
Tiptonville, Tenn.–Eagle Tours are being held in January and February at the Reelfoot Lake National Wildlife Refuge. The tours are free and reservations must be made. They are given Wednesdays through Saturdays, two tours a day. When: January & February, Wednesdays through Saturdays. Two tours offered, 8:00 a.m. and...
radionwtn.com
Trenton Sonic Robbed At Gunpoint
Trenton, Tenn.–On December 29, 2022, an employee at Sonic in Trenton was robbed at gunpoint. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money from the employee. The suspect is described as a white male, late 20s early 30s, ‘buzz cut’ hair style, a large, green gauge in his left ear (possible in both ears).
radionwtn.com
Applications Still Being Accepted For Paris-Henry County Chamber Director
Paris, Tenn.–The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce is still accepting applications for the position of Executive Director, which has been vacant since the resignation of Travis McLeese in late October. Chamber President Justin Oliver told RadioNWTN this morning that the application process is still ongoing. He said several applications...
radionwtn.com
First Baby Of 2023 Arrives At Baptist Memorial-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The New Year’s baby born at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City was something of a surprise to the parents since she wasn’t due until January 17. Baby Carolina Rayne was born at 9:05 p.m. January 1 to Rachel and Elijah Carpenter of Camden. The baby weighed 6 pounds and 8 ounces.
radionwtn.com
New Entertainment Stage Under Construction At Discovery Park
Union City, Tenn.–Discovery Park of America has announced that a 700-square-foot outdoor entertainment stage is under construction as an addition to the Rotary Pavilion at the park. This stage will be used for concerts, theatrical productions, weddings and other special events. …. A grand opening concert to unveil the stage...
radionwtn.com
Martin Man Arrested For Cocaine Possession
Martin, Tenn.–A Martin man who was reportedly sitting in a bar parking lot with a bag of cocaine on his possession was arrested on drug charges January 1. Martin Patrolman Sparks was performing foot patrol in the parking lot of Martin bars around 12:32 a.m. when he observed Jackson Whaley, age 21, sitting in a car with a bag containing a white power substance.
radionwtn.com
UC Police Seek Attempted Murder Suspect
Union City, Tenn.–The Union City Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted for attempted murder. James Crittendon is wanted on the charge of attempted murder for an incident that occurred January 2, 2023 in Union City. If you have knowledge of where Crittendon is located, please contact the Union City Police Department 731-885-1515 or Crime Stoppers 731-885-8477.
radionwtn.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Still At Large
Graves County, Ky.–The Graves County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking the suspect in the armed robbery of the Dollar General Store in Mayfield Saturday night. According to Sheriff Jon Hayden, the Dollar General Store located at 3854 Hwy 45 North was robbed by an older white female at 9:44PM Saturday night.
Comments / 0