SheKnows

Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!

Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
yankodesign.com

This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket

Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
Maxim

Elevate Customs Designs Luxury Gaming Tables For High-End Homes

Elevate Customs CEO Lorraine Spektor leads her company in building handcrafted poker, pool and other game tables. Suppose you consider yourself a sports enthusiast who’s particularly interested in board games and wants a designer table to match your high-end home. In that case, the Elevate Customs is the right brand for you. With a wide range of exquisite pool tables to choose from, you are sure to find something perfect for luxury gaming. And if not, Elevate Customs will only build you one.
livingetc.com

Clever sofa ideas for small living rooms that will prove a compact floor plan can still go a long way

Finding the perfect sofa for a small living room usually means striking a compromise – whether that's in size, comfort or style might depend on where your priorities lie. The ideal small space sofa would be compact yet provide seating for several people comfortably, but in an ideal world, it's got to look good and be versatile, too. Thankfully, with a little inspiration, you can re-imagine a sofa to better suit your small living room.
yankodesign.com

LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely

TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
Tree Hugger

Australian Apartment Shows How Single Stairs Make Small Buildings Better

New housing is needed all over North America, but most multifamily real estate development is done by big companies with the resources to assemble land and fight their way through the approval process. They need bigger sites because building codes often require two stairways and a corridor between them, whether there are two units per floor or 20, making small buildings inefficient and expensive.
Complex

Nike’s Air Footscape Woven Returns This Year

It turns out that the retro of the Air Alpha Force Low is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come from Nike this year in terms of old models returning. Also making its way back to retail in 2023 is the Air Footscape Woven, per a Nike document that was viewed by Complex. News of its return was initially reported by Sole Retriever last week.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

How to Make Money Selling Jewelry From Home?

Every girl loves to wear jewelry, isn’t it? Most people prefer to wear minimalistic, handmade jewelry items. Selling jewelry from home is an excellent idea for a source of income. It’s not necessary that you have to make jewelry to sell. However, you can buy from some wholesale brands, such as Nihaojewelry.
yankodesign.com

Intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set arriving soon for Caped Crusader fans

If you thought the LEGO Batmobile set was the end game, wait until lay eyes on the Batman Batcycle LEGO set. LEGO Group has announced the arrival of four new Technic sets targeted towards older builders in the first quarter of 2023. While we zoom in our critical lens on...
homedit.com

Art Deco Architecture: Buildings that Illuminate This Brilliant Style

Art Deco architecture flourished throughout the world between the years of the World Wars. Art Deco is one of the first true international styles. You can find prominent examples of Art Deco buildings from India to the United States. Art Deco architecture stemmed from design ideas of the previous era,...
thededicatedhouse.com

How to Buy Bales of Clothing

Hello World! Welcome Friends! It might be a good idea to start a business selling secondhand clothing because more people are becoming aware of the importance of being environmentally friendly and are more likely to purchase items from thrift stores. Here is a list of the best suppliers from all over the world if you’re looking for bale clothes supplier.
yankodesign.com

This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format

Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
12tomatoes.com

“Urban Explorers” Tour An Abandoned Mansion

Have you ever gone by a mansion and wondered what it looks like on the inside? It seems as if we are not the only ones, as Jeremy Abbott and BigBankz happened upon a 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom property and had the opportunity to go inside. The 30,000 ft.² mansion was almost...

