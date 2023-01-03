Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
yankodesign.com
This graceful coffee table will make you want to wrap yourself up in a comfy blanket
Coffee tables often serve as centerpieces in a living room, providing a visual focal point for anyone entering that space. It may indeed sometimes serve as a table for resting coffee or tea cups, and it’s also a place where homeowners display their favorite books, magazines, or other reading materials, whether or not they’re actually reading them. Given this purpose, coffee tables are designed to be eye-catching or at least visually pleasing to enamor guests without being overbearing. To some extent, this design concept for such a table does capture one’s attention, but it also evokes feelings of coziness and warmth that will almost make you feel like curling up beside it, along with a good book and a hot cup of cocoa.
Maxim
Elevate Customs Designs Luxury Gaming Tables For High-End Homes
Elevate Customs CEO Lorraine Spektor leads her company in building handcrafted poker, pool and other game tables. Suppose you consider yourself a sports enthusiast who’s particularly interested in board games and wants a designer table to match your high-end home. In that case, the Elevate Customs is the right brand for you. With a wide range of exquisite pool tables to choose from, you are sure to find something perfect for luxury gaming. And if not, Elevate Customs will only build you one.
Interior designers share 6 living-room trends that'll be huge in 2023 and 3 that will be out
From bold colors to shabby chic, design experts weighed in on which living-room decorating styles will stick around next year, and which have faded.
4 interior-design trends that'll disappear in 2023, and 5 you'll see everywhere
Experts said oversized light fixtures and floating shelves are on their way out, but predict accent walls and bold colors will be popular.
livingetc.com
Curved sofas have been THE design trend of the year and these perfect 10 examples show why and how to style them
Once in a while, an interiors shift comes along that feels nothing short of seismic. Forget notoriously capricious color trends – these are ideas that speak to wider notions about the way we live, work and decorate. A case in point? Curves. Just as arched windows and doorways appeared...
livingetc.com
Clever sofa ideas for small living rooms that will prove a compact floor plan can still go a long way
Finding the perfect sofa for a small living room usually means striking a compromise – whether that's in size, comfort or style might depend on where your priorities lie. The ideal small space sofa would be compact yet provide seating for several people comfortably, but in an ideal world, it's got to look good and be versatile, too. Thankfully, with a little inspiration, you can re-imagine a sofa to better suit your small living room.
yankodesign.com
LG SIGNATURE OLED M goes completely wireless to let you design your space more freely
TVs are getting incredibly thin to the point you’re likely to fear they’d snap in half at the slightest force. Of course, these thin and flat sets are designed to be able to blend more easily in their environment, like sticking to a wall as if it were built as part of your house. That illusion falls apart, however, when it’s time to connect an external source, like a hard drive, a cable, or even just a dongle, creating a disruption in your otherwise pristine room decor. To truly give you the freedom to design as you wish, LG is putting out what could be the most innovative wireless TV in the market, which completely cuts all the cord except for the one that gives power to your TV.
Tree Hugger
Australian Apartment Shows How Single Stairs Make Small Buildings Better
New housing is needed all over North America, but most multifamily real estate development is done by big companies with the resources to assemble land and fight their way through the approval process. They need bigger sites because building codes often require two stairways and a corridor between them, whether there are two units per floor or 20, making small buildings inefficient and expensive.
How To Make Your Bedroom Feel Like A Luxury Hotel
There are many reasons why hotel rooms feel incredibly relaxing and serene, but is there a way you can create that same feeling of luxury in your own bedroom?
Complex
Nike’s Air Footscape Woven Returns This Year
It turns out that the retro of the Air Alpha Force Low is just the tip of the iceberg of what’s to come from Nike this year in terms of old models returning. Also making its way back to retail in 2023 is the Air Footscape Woven, per a Nike document that was viewed by Complex. News of its return was initially reported by Sole Retriever last week.
3 Home Design Trends We're Ready to Say Goodbye to in 2023
From quaint cottagore kitchens to messy cotton duvets, here are three home trends designers are saying goodbye to in 2023 (plus, what to replace them with).
entrepreneurshiplife.com
How to Make Money Selling Jewelry From Home?
Every girl loves to wear jewelry, isn’t it? Most people prefer to wear minimalistic, handmade jewelry items. Selling jewelry from home is an excellent idea for a source of income. It’s not necessary that you have to make jewelry to sell. However, you can buy from some wholesale brands, such as Nihaojewelry.
yankodesign.com
Intricately crafted LEGO Batcycle set arriving soon for Caped Crusader fans
If you thought the LEGO Batmobile set was the end game, wait until lay eyes on the Batman Batcycle LEGO set. LEGO Group has announced the arrival of four new Technic sets targeted towards older builders in the first quarter of 2023. While we zoom in our critical lens on...
homedit.com
Art Deco Architecture: Buildings that Illuminate This Brilliant Style
Art Deco architecture flourished throughout the world between the years of the World Wars. Art Deco is one of the first true international styles. You can find prominent examples of Art Deco buildings from India to the United States. Art Deco architecture stemmed from design ideas of the previous era,...
Inside the ‘time-warp’ 1970s motorhome with avocado bathroom suite, wood panelling and matching snowmobiles
THE world's most 1970s motorhome has gone up for sale with an avocado bathroom suite and wood panelling. The 1972 Ford C-750 Camelot Cruiser is up for auction with Bring a Trailer and the bidding is currently at $120,000. The 1970s are famous for distinct design trends and they're found...
thededicatedhouse.com
How to Buy Bales of Clothing
Hello World! Welcome Friends! It might be a good idea to start a business selling secondhand clothing because more people are becoming aware of the importance of being environmentally friendly and are more likely to purchase items from thrift stores. Here is a list of the best suppliers from all over the world if you’re looking for bale clothes supplier.
yankodesign.com
This IoT ballpen uses built-in cameras and sensors to convert all your notes into a digital format
Instead of spending nearly a grand on an iPad Pro and Pencil, the Nuwa Pen is a $179 device (pre-order price) that just actively digitizes your notes and doodles in real-time. Announced at CES 2023, the Nuwa looks just like any other ordinary pen, but comes with a built-in motion sensor and a triple camera array that captures what you’re writing, whether it’s a post-it note or a full-length essay, and saves a digital version of it, sharing it with you through the Nuwa app. All your notes are end-to-end encrypted too, which is more than what you can say for most note-taking apps.
12tomatoes.com
“Urban Explorers” Tour An Abandoned Mansion
Have you ever gone by a mansion and wondered what it looks like on the inside? It seems as if we are not the only ones, as Jeremy Abbott and BigBankz happened upon a 10-bedroom, 11-bathroom property and had the opportunity to go inside. The 30,000 ft.² mansion was almost...
yankodesign.com
TCL just announced a pair of sleek AR Glasses along with a bunch of other tech devices at CES 2023
While the AR glasses stopped us dead in our tracks, the company also unveiled a host of other devices from TVs to soundbars, ACs, refrigerators, tablets, phones, TWS earbuds, and a VR headset. I was today years old when I learned that TCL is USA’s 2nd largest TV seller. The...
