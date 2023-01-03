Oklahoma State Wins Southern Scuffle as Daton Fix, Dustin Plott, and Travis Wittlake Win Individual Titles

Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO