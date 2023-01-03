Oklahoma State Wins Southern Scuffle as Daton Fix, Dustin Plott, and Travis Wittlake Win Individual Titles

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
footballscoop.com
Sources: Kevin Wilson making defensive additions from Big Ten and Big 12 staffs
Sources tell FootballScoop that Kevin Wilson is adding two defensive staff members at Tulsa. Koy McFarland will be joining the staff to coach the linebackers, sources share. McFarland spent the 2022 season at Ohio State as a defensive graduate assistant working with the linebackers, and was at Oklahoma State from 2019-21.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Jan. 5): A Bit of a Stillwater Exodus
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • After seeing starter John Paul Richardson hit the portal, yesterday saw two starting receivers (OSU’s second-leading receiver and Stephon Johnson) and OSU’s remaining starter at defensive tackle enter the transfer portal.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Former Three-Time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer Hired to Michigan’s Staff
Former Oklahoma State wrestler and three-time NCAA Champion Alex Dieringer has been hired as the recruiting and video coordinator at Michigan, the school announced Wednesday. “I am beyond excited to join the staff here at the University of Michigan,” said Dieringer in Michigan’s release. “This is a very special place, and I look forward to trying to make an impact on the people around me. I have a lot of respect for Sean, Josh, KJ and Dave, and I can’t wait to work with and learn from all of them. Let’s go Wolverines!”
Oklahoma State receiver John Paul Richardson enters transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football wide receiver John Paul Richardson has entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells GoPokes247. Richardson, who was voted by teammates as a captain for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, is among a growing list that includes more than a dozen former Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle — including six starters.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Five Thoughts on Oklahoma State’s 67-60 Victory against West Virginia
STILLWATER — The Cowboys let another double-digit lead slip on Big Monday, but they were able to rebound and get a tally in the Big 12 win column. Oklahoma State beat West Virginia 67-60 on Monday night in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here are five thoughts from the game. 1. Kalib...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Hoops Preview: TV Info, Team Stats, Projected Lineups and Series History for OSU and West Virginia
Record 8-5 10-3 Points Per Game 71.3 80.9. Series History (Series tied 11-11)
Kingfisher Times and Free Press
Okarche thumps 2A #1 Pocola
TULSA – The 130-mile ride home to Okarche was considerably more enjoyable Friday for the Lady Warriors than it could have been. Okarche salvaged a win in the Tournament of Champions earlier that day by dominating Pocola 56-40 in the seventh-place game of the girls’ bracket. But it...
Frozen pipes burst in Oklahoma City University’s athletic facility, destroys basketball court
An old man win winter is causing an unexpected and costly surprise for Oklahoma City University as the institution becomes the latest victim of a frozen pipe burst.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma firefighters and police compete in annual Smoke & Guns MMA event
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma firefighters and police are competing for charity this April at the 8th annual Smoke & Guns MMA event hosted at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. On Saturday, April 22, Oklahoma’s finest and bravest will go head-to-head In this one-night only event. They will go toe-to-toe in the ring to benefit the Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp and Oklahoma Special Olympics. In the previous year, more than $50,000 was donated to the two organizations.
ocolly.com
Spring semester shows at Tumbleweed
Music never stops at the Tumbleweed. Stillwater, the birthplace of red dirt music, consistently attracts the genre’s top talents for shows and the annual Calf Fry music festival. As of Jan. 1, five shows are set for the spring. Some of red dirt’s biggest names are Stillwater bound.
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to hold vote on controversial project
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is preparing to vote on whether to spend millions of dollars on design plans that the agency may never use.
Safety concerns at Tulsa highway interchange after biker's death
After a biker was killed on a Tulsa highway, his friends say they’re concerned about that specific stretch of road.
Oklahoma City councilwoman worried about Bricktown crime
A city leader in Oklahoma City is speaking out about the possible dangers of a popular district.
KOKI FOX 23
Chris Rock, Dave Chapelle bringing comedy tour to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two comedy giants are bringing their tour to Oklahoma City in January. Paycom Center announced on Tuesday that Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle are extending their tour and bringing it to Paycom Center on Friday Jan. 20. Tickets go on sale Friday Jan. 6 at 10...
“Corrective action”: OTA Board reauthorizes millions in turnpike contracts
The new year brought new resolutions from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority as they voted to reauthorize around $42 million dollars in contracts related to the highly contested Access Oklahoma Project.
Chick-fil-A to open new Oklahoma City location
Fans of a popular fast-food restaurant known for its service will be able to go to another location in the metro, beginning this week.
okctalk.com
New restaurant and bars coming to the OKC area
New year, new bars and restaurants are planned for the OKC area. Bar K – huge indoor/outdoor dog park + bar and restaurant. Located on the Oklahoma River near RiversportOKC. Truck Yard – Large indoor/outdoor bar and restaurant on the southern part of the canal. Tiny Bubbles –...
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
KTUL
17-year-old injured after DUI crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were taken to the hospital after a DUI crash Sunday morning, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day in Prue, Oklahoma. Troopers said the 21-year-old was driving when he departed...
Comments / 0