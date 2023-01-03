ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Crews continue to work scene of Garvin Street fire

By Cody Bailey
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Though calmer and quieter than New Year’s Eve, work continues at the scene of the holiday weekend warehouse fire on North Garvin Street in Evansville.

“I honestly don’t know what started it, but boy it spread really fast,” says resident Ginger Ross. Residents in the area, including Ross, are still in awe at what they saw more than two days ago.

“I peeked out my window and, we’re blocked off. I’m like, okay, time to go outside and check it out,” recalls Ross. “From my backyard you could feel the heat.”

Officials discuss how warehouse fire investigation will move forward

More than 48 hours after the blaze, Evansville firefighters were still battling hot spots, with one re-igniting while we were on the scene. Division Chief Mike Larson tells Eyewitness News this is possible due to hot material buried under the rubble that is not reachable by water. The work by firefighters has not gone unnoticed.

“Everything was under control,” says Ross. “They made sure it didn’t come too far over this way, too far over that way.”

Ross is also uniquely situated between two of Evansville’s most recent warehouse fires: the Garvin Street warehouse to the north, and just a few blocks south, the Morton Avenue warehouse, which burned to the ground last October.

“Scares me,” says Ross. “And it’s been devastating fires that nothing’s left.”

