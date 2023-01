BILLINGS — It didn’t take long for Brooke Berry’s tenure at the University of New Mexico to turn into a nightmare. Gun violence all too common in her neighborhood in Albuquerque, N.M., including inside gated Lobo Village, is what prompted a move back home — and a spot on the Montana State women's basketball team — for the former Billings Skyview star.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 12 HOURS AGO