Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
Cowboys show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin after collapse on field

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys players are showing their support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a horrific incident during Monday night's game. During the first quarter, Hamlin collided with Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during a tackle. Hamlin got back onto his feet but then soon collapsed and remained motionless.
Houston Texans donate $10,003 to GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills S Damar Hamlin

The Houston Texans donated $10,003 to the GoFundMe for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The 24-year-old went into cardiac arrest following a tackle made on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on Monday Night Football in Week 17 at Paycor Stadium. Hamlin needed CPR, was taken off the field via an ambulance to a nearby hospital, and remains in the intensive care unit in critical condition.
Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium

NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray...
Bills-Patriots to be Played Sunday, No Delay Anticipated

The NFL has announced the finalized version of the game schedule for Week 18, NFL Public Relations Official Brian McCarthy announced on Wednesday and the Bills-Patriots will not be delayed. The Bengals and Ravens matchup is the final game to be announced and that will be played at 1 p.m....
Could Patriots-Bills Be Postponed? Here’s Latest From NFL

NFL officials aren’t planning to reschedule this Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. But they’re not ruling that out, either. NFL executive vice president Troy Vincent said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters that the league had not discussed postponing Patriots-Bills in the wake of Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin’s injury and hospitalization Monday night.
NFL Not Ruling Out Patriots-Bills Week 18 Game Being Postponed

NFL not ruling out postponement of Week 18 Patriots-Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is unprecedented territory after a frightening scene Monday night in Cincinnati. NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills' Week 18 matchup with the New...
This realistic Bills scenario is Patriots' best hope for playoff spot

There's still a semi-realistic path for the New England Patriots making the playoffs, and it involves jumping on the Buffalo Bills' bandwagon. That may seem counterintuitive, considering the Patriots need to beat the Bills in their Week 18 finale in order to reach the postseason. If they lose, they'll need to rely on the unlikely outcome of the Miami Dolphins losing to the New York Jets, the Tennessee Titans losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Pittsburgh Steelers falling to the Cleveland Browns to sneak in.
