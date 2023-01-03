ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

James and the Lakers face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game. The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games....
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Without Embiid, 76ers push past Pacers 129-126 in OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Citrus County Chronicle

Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
ATLANTA, GA
Citrus County Chronicle

Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic...
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak.
ORLANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly

Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
CLEVELAND, OH

