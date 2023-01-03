Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.
10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback
For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
2 Lakers who stepped up huge for LeBron James, Anthony Davis in improbable win vs. Heat
The Los Angeles Lakers, a team that seemed overly reliant on the simultaneous availability and dominance of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are surprisingly treading water in the Western Conference playoff race. On Wednesday, they beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, without LeBron and AD, for their third win in a row — and the most improbable of the season.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game. The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games....
Citrus County Chronicle
Without Embiid, 76ers push past Pacers 129-126 in OT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — De’Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night. Melton put the Sixers ahead 125-124 with 2:16 left in OT. He...
Citrus County Chronicle
Brunson scores career-best 38, Knicks edge Spurs 117-114
NEW YORK (AP) — Asked before the game about his team's victory over the Knicks last week, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was quick to note that Jalen Brunson didn't play. What a difference he made in the rematch.
NBC Sports
Watch Donovan Mitchell drop insane 71, Cavs needs all of it for OT win
In a season with a lot of 40+ and 50+ point games, Donovan Mitchell looked at Luka and said, “hold my postgame recovery beer…”. Mitchell dropped 71 on the Bulls Monday night — and the Cavaliers needed all of that to get the overtime win over the Bulls.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hunter, Collins star as Hawks beat Kings 120-117
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Andre Hunter and John Collins each scored 22 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Sacramento Kings 120-117 on Wednesday night to end a four-game slide. “Feels great,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said. “That’s what we have been talking about. We have to close...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Donovan Mitchell Erupts for 71 Points in Cavs’ OT Win Over Bulls
Donovan Mitchell was on fire last night in Cleveland. The Cavaliers guard set a franchise record by scoring 71 points, becoming the most by any NBA Player in the previous 17 years. Mitchell’s efforts helped the Cavs overcome a 21-point deficit and beat the Chicago Bulls 145-134 overtime. Mitchell...
Citrus County Chronicle
Durant scores 44, but Bulls snap Nets' 12-game win streak
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Patrick Williams each scored 22 points, and the Chicago Bulls stopped Brooklyn's 12-game win streak with a 121-112 victory over Kevin Durant and the Nets on Wednesday night. Durant scored 44 points, but Chicago had six players score in double figures. Nikola Vucevic...
Citrus County Chronicle
Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak.
Citrus County Chronicle
Clank: Bucks-Raptors, Suns-Cavaliers games start very slowly
Milwaukee and Toronto started very slowly Wednesday night. Phoenix and Cleveland weren’t much better. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores franchise-record 71 points in OT win
Donovan Mitchell set a Cleveland record with 71 points, most by an NBA player in 17 years, and the Cavaliers rallied from 21 down to beat the Bulls 145-134 in overtime Monday night.
Kawhi Leonard's Status For Heat-Clippers Game
Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.
