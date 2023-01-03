ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Brian Murphy: Was the Vikings' loss in Green Bay foreshadowing?

By Brian Murphy of Purple Insider
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QOHeE_0k1SdEpe00

Brian Murphy writes that after losing to the Packers, we now know the full capabilities of the 2022 Vikings to both wow and disappoint

The Vikings aren’t done-for, they just played awful on national television. Again. Reinforcing on the first day of 2023 what everyone knew about them in 2022.

This is an emotionally powerful but inherently fragile team that is trudging into the postseason with both middle fingers extended to its legion of naysayers. And a kick-me sign stapled to their back by some badass bullies who know better.

Minnesota is a 12-4 case study in contrast following their brutal 41-17 loss to archrival Green Bay Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Opportunistic until they aren’t. Overwhelmed by the moment until they seize one. Out of their depth in all three phases until someone digs out a golden horseshoe.

When the Vikings win, it is a collective, cathartic celebration that justifies the broken-glass crawl. When they lose, they literally disintegrate, stirring doubt and self-loathing that vindicates the vitriol.

The historic comebacks and fourth-quarter magic make for entertaining small talk. But the harshness of their humbling defeats make them difficult to embrace.

The Vikings’ average margin of defeat is 35-13. To a pair of elite NFC teams in Philadelphia and Dallas and suddenly surging Detroit and Green Bay.

They are destined for the No. 3 seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Last stop for the gravy train.

Confidence, adrenaline and pixie dust can carry a physically and emotionally drained team like the Vikings to incredible heights. And momentum can shift awfully quickly in the postseason.

But we’ve known exactly who Minnesota is for several weeks, if not months. Have a bottle nearby in January. Enjoy the Wild Card weekend. But I wouldn’t book any tickets to Glendale anticipating that the Vikings will end a 46-year Super Bowl drought.

Fairy-tale finishes cannot fix foundational issues that are plaguing this team in broad daylight.

At best center Garrett Bradbury will return to the lineup after missing four games because of a back injury that was exacerbated by an automobile accident. And maybe not best for him.

Backup Austin Schlottmann shattered his leg on Minnesota’s initial drive at the Packers’ goal line. Third-stringer Chris Reed was deep fried in the cauldron of low expectations and inevitable results.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill – the alpha male and most talented offensive lineman on the roster – fell with a calf injury on Darnell Savage’s devastating pick-6 of Kirk Cousins.

All raising serious questions about the viability of the Vikings’ pass protection and run blocking at the worst possible time.

Meanwhile, superstar Justin Jefferson was forced to choke down the humble pie Packers shutdown cornerback Jaire Alexander served him all game. And answer for his immature meltdown before it even got out of hand.

Jefferson’s talent, production and desire to be the best wide receiver in NFL history might be unrivaled among that select group of divas who have turned catching a football into performance art.

But he must know by now that no team is going to let him roam free and embarrass defensive backs every week.

They are going to target him, physically and mentally. Troll him in the media. Taunt him at the line of scrimmage and the open field.

Alexander crashed Jefferson’s psyche and planted a lawn chair for three hours while Minnesota’s best player hosted a pity party by pleading for a taunting penalty after Alexander stole his griddy and dignity.

Smashing an official in the back with your helmet is no way to lobby for a flag, but there was Jefferson luckily escaping a misconduct foul as he hissy-fitted his way back to the Vikings sideline at one point during their deplorable first half.

“Really, it’s just talk, just trash talk. But it really doesn’t affect me,” Jefferson insisted after finishing with just one catch for 15 paltry yards.

“It is what it is. He does stuff like that trying to get in my head.”

So where are the Vikings collective heads? A Week 18 trip to Chicago looks meaningless.

The Bears have been mailing it in since October and have nothing to play for except a higher draft position. A Minnesota victory puts pressure on San Francisco to clinch the No. 2 seed against Arizona, a foregone conclusion.

So the Vikings are staring at a rematch at home Jan. 14-16 against the New York Giants.

Hounded by familiar questions about their gutsy, fatigued and overmatched defense. And whether there still is production in Cousins’ battered body or any magic left in the well to string together enough 36-33 wins to keep the dream alive.

We all know where this is headed. There will be blood. But we’ve also invested too much time and treasure to just walk away.

Keep peering through those fanned out fingers.

Either way, the end will be … spectacular.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Opening Point Spread Released

On Sunday, the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers both handled their business as the Lions took down the Chicago Bears and the Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings. With those wins, both the Packers and Lions are still alive when it comes to the 2022 NFL Playoffs, and they just so happen to play each other in the final game of the season. The Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers opening point spread has been released.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Fans blast NFL for horrible handling of Damar Hamlin injury

The NFL world was and continues to be in absolute disbelief and horror following the tragic injury suffered by Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin against the Cincinnati Bengals. Fans are praying for the best for Hamlin, but are also justifiably enraged by the league’s handling of the situation on Monday night.
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston

Robert Kraft among biggest donors to Damar Hamlin’s charity

Donations to Hamlin's foundation have topped $6 million. The NFL and the sports world continues to show support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who went into cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals and remains in critical condition. Hamlin’s family released a statement on Tuesday:. As of...
MINNESOTA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers game time announced

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions handled their business against the Chicago Bears and their final home game of the 2022 regular season. With the wind, the Lions moved to eight and eight on the season, and they kept their playoff hopes alive. Up Next for the Lions, is a must-win matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Just moments ago, the Lions learned what time they will be playing the Packers in Week 18.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Derek Carr Commanders’ ‘No. 1 Target’ - Coach Gruden

The Washington Commanders took a lot of grief from fans and media when they traded for quarterback Carson Wentz this past offseason. Considered a man nobody wanted, Wentz was jettisoned from his second team in as many years and was seeking yet another opportunity to resurrect his once-promising career. Along...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Look: Michigan Star Says 1 Big Ten Team Is 'Scumbags'

There's no love lost between Hunter Dickinson and the Wisconsin men's basketball program. In an appearance on "The RoundBall Podcast" on Monday, the Michigan star aired out his feelings on one of the Wolverines' rivals. "Wisconsin, I mean they’re just… they’re just… they’re scumbags. It is what it is. I'm...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
atozsports.com

Bears coach plans on leaving team for new job

The Chicago Bears are already experiencing change within its coaching staff. On Monday, ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported that Bears defensive backs coach James Rowe will be leaving the team after its regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Rowe, who graduated from the University of South Florida in 2009,...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: Boomer Esiason Really Hates 1 NFL Quarterback

NFL analyst Boomer Esiason was a former star quarterback in his own right. Now an analust, there's one current quarterback that Esiason just can't stand. Appearing on the "Greg Hill Show," Esiason made it clear that he downright hates New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. He said that Jones' body language, facial expressions and on-field "gyrations" annoy him to no end to the point where he believes there's "a douchiness" to him.
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy