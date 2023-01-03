Brian Murphy: Was the Vikings' loss in Green Bay foreshadowing?

Brian Murphy writes that after losing to the Packers, we now know the full capabilities of the 2022 Vikings to both wow and disappoint

The Vikings aren’t done-for, they just played awful on national television. Again. Reinforcing on the first day of 2023 what everyone knew about them in 2022.

This is an emotionally powerful but inherently fragile team that is trudging into the postseason with both middle fingers extended to its legion of naysayers. And a kick-me sign stapled to their back by some badass bullies who know better.

Minnesota is a 12-4 case study in contrast following their brutal 41-17 loss to archrival Green Bay Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Opportunistic until they aren’t. Overwhelmed by the moment until they seize one. Out of their depth in all three phases until someone digs out a golden horseshoe.

When the Vikings win, it is a collective, cathartic celebration that justifies the broken-glass crawl. When they lose, they literally disintegrate, stirring doubt and self-loathing that vindicates the vitriol.

The historic comebacks and fourth-quarter magic make for entertaining small talk. But the harshness of their humbling defeats make them difficult to embrace.

The Vikings’ average margin of defeat is 35-13. To a pair of elite NFC teams in Philadelphia and Dallas and suddenly surging Detroit and Green Bay.

They are destined for the No. 3 seed and a first-round playoff matchup against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium. Last stop for the gravy train.

Confidence, adrenaline and pixie dust can carry a physically and emotionally drained team like the Vikings to incredible heights. And momentum can shift awfully quickly in the postseason.

But we’ve known exactly who Minnesota is for several weeks, if not months. Have a bottle nearby in January. Enjoy the Wild Card weekend. But I wouldn’t book any tickets to Glendale anticipating that the Vikings will end a 46-year Super Bowl drought.

Fairy-tale finishes cannot fix foundational issues that are plaguing this team in broad daylight.

At best center Garrett Bradbury will return to the lineup after missing four games because of a back injury that was exacerbated by an automobile accident. And maybe not best for him.

Backup Austin Schlottmann shattered his leg on Minnesota’s initial drive at the Packers’ goal line. Third-stringer Chris Reed was deep fried in the cauldron of low expectations and inevitable results.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill – the alpha male and most talented offensive lineman on the roster – fell with a calf injury on Darnell Savage’s devastating pick-6 of Kirk Cousins.

All raising serious questions about the viability of the Vikings’ pass protection and run blocking at the worst possible time.

Meanwhile, superstar Justin Jefferson was forced to choke down the humble pie Packers shutdown cornerback Jaire Alexander served him all game. And answer for his immature meltdown before it even got out of hand.

Jefferson’s talent, production and desire to be the best wide receiver in NFL history might be unrivaled among that select group of divas who have turned catching a football into performance art.

But he must know by now that no team is going to let him roam free and embarrass defensive backs every week.

They are going to target him, physically and mentally. Troll him in the media. Taunt him at the line of scrimmage and the open field.

Alexander crashed Jefferson’s psyche and planted a lawn chair for three hours while Minnesota’s best player hosted a pity party by pleading for a taunting penalty after Alexander stole his griddy and dignity.

Smashing an official in the back with your helmet is no way to lobby for a flag, but there was Jefferson luckily escaping a misconduct foul as he hissy-fitted his way back to the Vikings sideline at one point during their deplorable first half.

“Really, it’s just talk, just trash talk. But it really doesn’t affect me,” Jefferson insisted after finishing with just one catch for 15 paltry yards.

“It is what it is. He does stuff like that trying to get in my head.”

So where are the Vikings collective heads? A Week 18 trip to Chicago looks meaningless.

The Bears have been mailing it in since October and have nothing to play for except a higher draft position. A Minnesota victory puts pressure on San Francisco to clinch the No. 2 seed against Arizona, a foregone conclusion.

So the Vikings are staring at a rematch at home Jan. 14-16 against the New York Giants.

Hounded by familiar questions about their gutsy, fatigued and overmatched defense. And whether there still is production in Cousins’ battered body or any magic left in the well to string together enough 36-33 wins to keep the dream alive.

We all know where this is headed. There will be blood. But we’ve also invested too much time and treasure to just walk away.

Keep peering through those fanned out fingers.

Either way, the end will be … spectacular.