Steelers Send Prayers to Damar Hamlin After Scary Injury in Bills-Bengals Game

By Noah Strackbein
 2 days ago

The NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers are praying for Damar Hamlin.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending their prayers to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after a terrifying injury that resulted in the former Pitt Panther being rushed to the hospital mid-game.

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a tackle during the first half of the Bills matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The ambulance was escorted onto the field and medics began administering CPR while Hamlin was down on the field.

Steelers players and the team have began reaching out on social media to Hamlin, sending their prayers and thoughts as he's transported to the hospital.

There are still little updates about the status of Hamlin. All Steelers will continue to provide updates on his condition as information emerges.

