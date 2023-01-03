Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The All-You-Can-Eat Mexican Food Buffet In Indiana You Must TryTravel MavenBargersville, IN
Indian Roots of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Nonviolence MovementJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Related
Grandmother of man shot by police is on IMPD critical incident review panel
INDIANAPOLIS — At about 4 a.m. Saturday, Vickie Driver did not recognize the unfamiliar car running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. As a community leader, Driver is the type of resident the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says it depends on to keep neighborhoods safe and to call when they […]
1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
WISH-TV
2 shot in active shooting at Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of an active shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
WISH-TV
27-year-old on parole arrested after firing gun into air to celebrate new year, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 27-year-old man who was on parole and could not legally own a gun was charged after Indianapolis police say he fired a weapon twice into the air Saturday to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Javion Williams was on parole for robbery. He now faces charges...
Driver hits multiple vehicles in northeast side police chase, injuring 4
INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis ended in a multi-vehicle crash with five people, including the suspect, being injured on Wednesday night. The chase began just before 8:15 p.m. when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic infraction near 33rd Street and Keystone Avenue and started following the driver.
Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
wrtv.com
Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
IMPD arrests man for firing shots into air on NYE; Witness detained suspect before police arrived
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made an arrest in a New Year’s Eve shots fired investigation after a witness stepped in to detain the suspect. Police were called to the 2300 block of Hillside Avenue (near 25th Street and Dr Andrew J Brown Avenue) around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday (NYE). A witness told […]
WAND TV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile male was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
Indianapolis Recorder
IMPD shoots man apparently sleeping in grandma’s driveway; listed in stable condition
A man is in stable condition after being shot by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers while sleeping in his car in his grandmother’s driveway Dec. 31, 2022, according to police. Officers were dispatched around 4 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the city’s northeast side...
IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
WISH-TV
Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
Fox 59
Simon malls ignore security questions
Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides
After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Teenager dies at hospital after ‘unintentional’ shooting at home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a teenage male died after arriving with “unintentional” gunshot wounds at an Indianapolis hospital on Monday afternoon, and a “person of interest” is in custody. The teen’s age and name will be released by the Marion County Coroner’s Office after...
IMPD officers shoot armed man who had been sleeping in his grandma’s driveway
INDIANAPOLIS — It was dark, more than three hours before dawn Saturday, when IMPD officers answered a woman’s call about a suspicious unknown car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street. Inside that car, officers spotted a man who appeared to be asleep with a gun in his […]
'Landed right here on the bed' | Indy couple finds bullet inside home on New Year's Eve
INDIANAPOLIS — On New Year's Eve, James Gerholdt said he was ready to watch the ball drop. Instead, a bullet came flying through his bedroom wall right next to his family photos. "Here's where the bullet came through. Right here," Gerholdt said as he showed a large bullet hole...
wrtv.com
Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Driver fleeing police dies after crashing into pole
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, just...
Comments / 0