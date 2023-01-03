ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

1 dead after shooting on Indy's near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near east side. Police said the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ingram Street. Police found a person in a vehicle that had been shot and killed. IMPD is looking for witnesses and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

2 shot in active shooting at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Police are on the scene of an active shooting at Castleton Square Mall. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, officers located two individuals with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The area is secure and there is no known ongoing threat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver hits multiple vehicles in northeast side police chase, injuring 4

INDIANAPOLIS — A police chase on the northeast side of Indianapolis ended in a multi-vehicle crash with five people, including the suspect, being injured on Wednesday night. The chase began just before 8:15 p.m. when an officer saw a driver commit a traffic infraction near 33rd Street and Keystone Avenue and started following the driver.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy’s final homicide victims of 2022, first of 2023 ID’d

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office released the identities of the final two homicide victims of 2022 and the first person to die by homicide in 2023. Teen killed on Jan. 2, 2023 James Martin, 15, was killed on January 2, 2023 in what IMPD has called an “unintentional” shooting. Martin was admitted as […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Man arrested after allegedly firing a gun into the air on New Year's Eve

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who illegally had a firearm was arrested after allegedly firing shots into the air on New Year's Eve. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Hillside Ave around 11:45 p.m. A witness saw the man shoot into the air and police say that person detained the suspect until officers arrived.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WAND TV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis mall

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A juvenile male was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting outside an Indianapolis shopping mall Tuesday night, police said. The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. outside the Castleton Square Mall on the city's far northeast side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD: 2 injured, 1 critically, in crash on north side

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash on Indianapolis' north side early Wednesday morning. Just after midnight, IMPD officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of West 86th Street and Ditch Road. The drivers of both cars were transported to a local hospital,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man arrested after crashing into police car while driving intoxicated

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested a man after he crashed into a police car while driving intoxicated. The crash happened just before midnight on Tuesday westbound on Country Club Drive near South Banta Drive. A deputy saw a person driving a Jeep and flashing their fog lights in the area. The deputy slowed down to see what was going on, and the person driving the Jeep started slowing down as well.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Simon malls ignore security questions

Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months around Indianapolis, the mall group continues to remain silent and ignore questions about mall security. Simon malls ignore security questions. Despite three shootings in or outside Simon Property Group malls in less than 6 months...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

First homicide of 2023 stems from teenager shot on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — The first homicide of 2023 was the result of a shooting that occurred on Indy’s east side on Monday, according to police. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department stated that at 2:45 p.m. officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital on report of a walk-in person shot. Officer reported locating a teenage male at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WFYI

After two record-breaking years, Indianapolis sees fewer homicides

After two consecutive years of record-breaking homicide numbers, Indianapolis saw a decrease in killings in 2022. The city had 212 criminal homicides in 2022, a 15.87 percent decrease compared to the year before. There were 252 criminal homicides in 2021 and 215 in 2020. There were also about 13 percent fewer non-fatal shootings this past year compared to 2021.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Teenage boy becomes Marion County's first 2023 homicide victim

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenage boy died Monday after being shot in Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says his death is the first homicide of 2023. Officers responded to Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. and found the victim. Police say he was initially in stable...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Driver fleeing police dies after crashing into pole

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The driver of a vehicle trying to flee from police early Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the city’s northwest side, Indianapolis police said. Just before 4 a.m., the vehicle crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road, just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

