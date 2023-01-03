ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
22 injured in Manhattan after SUV slams into restaurant: NYPD

By Aaron Feis, Aliza Chasan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Twenty-two people, including three young girls, were injured Monday night when a crash caused an SUV to jump a curb and slam into an Inwood restaurant, according to authorities.

One of the drivers fled the scene after the chain-reaction collision, sparking a police search that remained ongoing Tuesday, officials said.

The alarming sequence of events began around 9 p.m., when a white Audi sedan pulling out of a gas station near West 204th Street and Broadway struck a Toyota RAV4 northbound on Broadway, authorities said.

The impact caused the RAV4 to mount the sidewalk, sending it careening into the Inwood Bar and Grill, police said.

Twenty-two people were injured in the collision, though all were expected to survive, officials said. The injured included three young girls, ages 10, 7, and 1, according to authorities. In what police said was the most serious injury sustained in the crash, the 10-year-old suffered a possible broken leg. Nineteen of the injured were taken to area hospitals for treatment, while the other three declined medical attention, officials said.

The driver of the Toyota, who works for a livery cab company, stayed at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the Audi, however, did not, police said. No arrests had been announced as of early Tuesday.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

