So many people are dying from COVID in China that a crematorium is giving families 5 to 10 minute slots to mourn victims
Demand for funeral home services has spiked so high that people are queuing up outside crematoriums to sell their spots to grieving families.
NBC New York
EU Recommends That Travelers From China Be Required to Take a Covid Test Before Entering Europe
Passengers departing from China will likely have to present a negative Covid test before leaving the country if heading toward one of the 27 EU countries. Officials in China have criticized recently imposed testing requirements on travelers from the country and threatened to take reciprocal countermeasures. The U.S., India, U.K.,...
NBC New York
China Risks Loom Over U.S. Tech Giants Tesla and Apple as Share Prices Plunge
Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China. Tesla shares tanked 12% on Tuesday after the electric car maker reported deliveries that fell short of analyst expectations. Apple dropped more than 3% as concerns resurfaced about iPhone demand. Apple and Tesla are facing major headwinds in China which is...
NBC New York
Hong Kong Stocks Are Off to Their Best Start Since 2018 on China Recovery Hopes
The Hang Seng index on Tuesday gained 1.84%, its biggest gain on the first trading session of a year since 2018. Property and technology stocks continued to rally, leading the Hang Seng index. Alibaba shares rose 8% on Wednesday, as Chinese regulators approved Ant Group's plan to more than double...
NBC New York
The UK Recession Will Be Almost as Deep as That of Russia, Economists Predict
LONDON — The U.K. economic contraction of 2023 will be almost as deep as that of Russia, economists expect, as a sharp fall in household living standards weighs on activity. In its 2023 macro outlook, Goldman Sachs forecast a 1.2% contraction in U.K. real GDP over the course of this year, well below all other G-10 (Group of Ten) major economies. This is set to be followed by a 0.9% expansion in 2024, the lender anticipates.
Billionaire James Dyson says letting people work from home is 'staggeringly self-defeating' and will cause friction between employers and employees
"We have seen from our own experience at Dyson during periods of government-enforced working from home how deeply inefficient it is," the billionaire wrote in The Times.
Youngest billionaires in America
Stacker compiled data from Forbes to figure out who are the youngest billionaires in America. Ties in age are broken by net worth ranking.
CoinDesk
Blockchain Entrepreneur Arrested in California on Fraud Charges
The Justice Department has accused Rikesh Thapa of defrauding his startup tech firm of more than $1 million in U.S. currency, cryptocurrency and utility tokens, according to a press release on Wednesday. Thapa, 28, was arrested on Wednesday in California and is expected to face a federal judge for the...
I quit my six-figure tech job because I couldn't work abroad. Now I make half the money at a startup but get to travel wherever I want.
Sergio Najera's new job at a gaming startup pays less, but his "joy per dollar" is significantly higher. Here's why he says the trade-off is worth it.
Business partners turn on Sam Bankman-Fried
The stunning collapse of one of crypto's most prominent firms has quickly morphed into a legal battle pitting former executives and ex-romantic partners against one another.
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix Airport
Governor Ducey, Governor-elect Hobbs and Arizona migrantsPhoto byTwitter. If you’ve been to the Phoenix Airport lately, you may have seen some passengers flying to start a new life. Many migrants are dropped off at the airport as they move on to a new destination.
Tech industry layoffs unfolding at faster rate than at any time during COVID-19 pandemic: report
Tech companies across industries saw more than 150,000 layoffs in 2022 -- up from the 80,000 layoffs from March to December of 2020 as larger Meta and Amazon slash their workforce.
NBC New York
Dubai Announces $8.7 Trillion Economic Plan to Boost Trade, Investment and Global Hub Status
Dubai aims to double the size of its economy in the next decade and become one of the "top 3 economic cities around the world," Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, tweeted. Recent years have seen Dubai roll out a flurry of reforms aimed at making...
CNBC
Ant gets approval to expand its consumer finance business
The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said Friday it approved Ant Group's request to increase the amount of registered capital for the company's consumer unit, to 18.5 billion yuan from 8 billion yuan. Chinese media previously reported the news of the banking regulator's approval, whose terms were previously released...
Wall Street listless ahead of two days of US job data
Markets appeared to be slow in gaining traction early Thursday ahead of more jobs data that's expected to show continued strength in the U.S. labor market. Futures for the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 shifted between small gains and losses before the opening bell. The U.S. government will...
NBC New York
European Markets Head for Lower Open as Investors Focus on Data, Fed
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a lower open Thursday as global markets focus on economic data from the region, and the latest signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve on inflation and interest rates. On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's last meeting in...
NBC New York
Apple's Market Cap Falls Under $2 Trillion as Sell-Off Continues
Apple shares fell more than 3% during intraday trading Tuesday, giving it a market value under $2 trillion for the first time since May. Apple first hit that valuation in August 2020, as the pandemic boosted sales of products for remote work and school. It briefly hit a $3 trillion valuation in January 2022.
Microsoft to invest in autonomous trucking startup Gatik -sources
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) is in advanced talks to invest in Gatik, a California-based autonomous driving startup, as part of its cloud partnership with the company, two people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.
NBC New York
Coinbase Settles With New York State Financial Regulator for $100 Million, Stock Spikes
Brian Armstrong's crypto exchange Coinbase reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services over "historical" shortcomings in anti-money laundering and know-your-customer standards at the company. Coinbase will pay a $50 million fine and invest a further $50 million into strengthening internal compliance programs after regulators...
NBC New York
Samsung Expected to Post Lowest Quarterly Profit in Years Due to Memory Chip ‘Market Carnage'
Samsung's profit could nosedive nearly 50% when it reports its fourth-quarter earnings guidance, according to analyst estimates. The pessimism stems from a rapid fall in NAND and DRAM memory prices. Samsung is the global leader in memory chips. NAND and DRAM prices have fallen sharply in the fourth quarter due...
