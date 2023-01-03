ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, CA

FOX40

Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood

(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates

FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
FOLSOM, CA
Fox40

Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road

A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Officials discuss state preperations for the second …. State officials discuss the state's response to the storm hitting California. Weather...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

2nd body found in Wilton after New Year's Eve flooding

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2nd body has been discovered after New Year’s weekend storms in Northern California. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were near Dillard Road in Sacramento County Wednesday morning to recover vehicles when they found an older woman’s body. CHP says the body...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it

SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Crews battle house fire in pouring rain

A house in Grizzly Flat collapsed to its foundation after catching fire and burning down the evening of Dec. 30. El Dorado County Fire Protection District Capt. Jason Snyder said fire crews responding to the 9 p.m. call on Cody Trail near Bluebonnet Lane were challenged by heavy rain and deep mud.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding

PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
PLACERVILLE, CA
