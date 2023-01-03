Read full article on original website
Police: Fairfield driver hydroplanes on standing water, dies crashing into utility pole
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman died in a crash likely caused by speed and standing water on the roadway in Fairfield, police said. Fairfield Police Department responded to a reported crash on Vanden Road at One Lake around 8:39 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the driver, a 19-year-old woman from Fairfield, but she didn't survive the crash.
Winter Storm: Neighbors help neighbors as county tries to removed downed trees
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three days after the New Year's Eve storm, downed trees continue to be a major issue across the area. Sacramento County says people are working around the clock to clear those trees. Dozens of those downed trees and damage from them can be spotted from Sacramento's Pocket neighborhood.
South Sacramento braces for another storm as they try to safely prepare and make repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were on high alert in South Sacramento after Saturday’s deadly storm, however, things calmed down around noon as many people stocked up and prepared themselves for the next round of rain and winds. Shoppers at Home Depot were trying to prepare and buy some...
Second body discovered near Dillard Road after flood
(KTXL) — A body was discovered near Dillard Road among vehicles being towed away that had been stuck or washed away during the New Year’s Eve storm, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said. CHP said they believe the person, an adult female, was caught in the storm. She was later identified […]
Roseville Flooding: Creek levels, power outages and updates
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A significant winter storm arrives Wednesday bringing heavy rain to the Roseville area. The wind is a big concern in the valley with gusts nearing 60 mph. Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville told ABC10 Roseville and FEMA have invested $32 million since...
Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton closed for emergency repairs
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Highway 99 connector ramp to State Route 4 in Stockton is closed Wednesday morning for emergency guard rail repairs, according to Caltrans. (Video above: Top headlines for Jan. 4) Caltrans said the full closure is expected to end today at 2 p.m. Drivers are asked...
'Stay away from standing water' | Crews rescue multiple stranded drivers in flooded roads
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire crews made dozens of water rescues over the weekend as some motorists attempted to drive through flooded roads. A spokesperson for Sacramento County confirmed one person found in a submerged vehicle in Wilton did not make it. Their cause of death remains under investigation by the county coroner.
'A trapped family should be a priority': Galt family of 6 stuck inside home for days after power line blocks gate
From piling on blankets to using camping gear, a family of six in Galt is doing what they can to get through an ongoing power outage in their neighborhood. This happened to them after a tree knocked down a power pole next to their property on New Year’s Eve.
Folsom Storm Watch: Resources, sandbag locations and updates
FOLSOM, Calif. — Another significant winter storm has arrived bringing valley rain and strong wind gusts. There are flood watches and high wind warnings in place throughout Northern California. Folsom is preparing residents for the storm, which could cause more localized flooding, dangerous driving conditions and extended power outages.
Power restored to thousands power in Executive Airport area amid winter storm
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — SMUD crews responded to another power outage in the Sacramento area which left thousands in the dark. The unplanned outage in the Sacramento Executive Airport area temporarily left nearly 12,000 customers without power. Power has since been restored to many in the area. The Sacramento...
Consumnes levee breaks near Wilton and Green Road
A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. A Consumnes River levee near Wilton and Green Road broke following storms over the weekend. Officials discuss state preperations for the second …. State officials discuss the state's response to the storm hitting California. Weather...
2nd body found in Wilton after New Year's Eve flooding
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2nd body has been discovered after New Year’s weekend storms in Northern California. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were near Dillard Road in Sacramento County Wednesday morning to recover vehicles when they found an older woman’s body. CHP says the body...
Winter storm leaves major damage at South Sacramento Christian Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A church that has historically responded to moments of crisis in their community were dealing with a crisis of their own after heavy rain and flooding left major damage at the South Sacramento Christian Center. Pastor Les Simmons said they ended up pumping out over 700...
Roundabout project on Highway 49 in Auburn aims to make area safer, clear congestion
AUBURN, Calif. — Highway 49 is what many call the gateway to the American River Canyon, but between city traffic and people looking to enjoy hiking or biking in Auburn, things are moving a little slower than usual. It's the second of three projects in Auburn aiming to improve...
San Joaquin County braces for the worst amid another winter storm
STOCKTON, Calif. — In San Joaquin County, people are bracing for the worst, even as many are still trying to recover from the New Year's Eve storm. Wednesday around noon, Caroline Coronado's Stockton home was without power. It had been that way since New Year's Eve. "Very cold, but...
All Sacramento County parks closing ahead of storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — All Sacramento County parks are closing Wednesday after a series of storms weakened tree soil and created hazardous conditions for later in the week. Another storm system, forecast to come in Wednesday morning, is expected to bring in heavy gusts of wind which "will bring down a large number of trees," according to the Sacramento County Department of Regional Parks.
Levee breaks in North California, crews work to fix it
SHELDON, Calif. (KERO) — While the floodwaters are beginning to recede in Sacramento County, work is now underway after a rainstorm punched holes in some levees. Crews are working to get a 1,800-foot break fixed in a levee near Sheldon before Thurs, Jan 5. "Where the levee broke, we...
Crews battle house fire in pouring rain
A house in Grizzly Flat collapsed to its foundation after catching fire and burning down the evening of Dec. 30. El Dorado County Fire Protection District Capt. Jason Snyder said fire crews responding to the 9 p.m. call on Cody Trail near Bluebonnet Lane were challenged by heavy rain and deep mud.
Placerville residents brace for more rain after severe flooding
PLACERVILLE — Preparations were underway for residents in Placerville ahead of Wednesday's rainstorm.It comes just a few days after the last storm caused flooding in parts of the downtown area. The majority of the flooding happened near the corner of Rector and Main streets.Storefronts in the area that previously flooded worked Tuesday to prevent another flooding event ahead of Wednesday's storm. Sandbags could be seen on storefronts along Main Street for much of the lower portion of the downtown corridor.Kya Mcauliff, an employee for Thirty Seven Stones Cafe, says she's never seen flooding in Placerville as severe as this past weekend. She fears this next storm may be worse."It's like it was completely flooded, like half the building was under and a lot of cars could not drive through it. It was honestly kind of scary. We haven't had rain like this in such a long time," Mcauliff said.The City of Placerville is giving out free sandbags to the public. Residents are being asked to pick up bags at the Placerville police stations and fill them with sand at Mosquito Park and Ride.
Storm Watch | Sacramento official announces locations to shelter from weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For downtown Sacramento residents wanting to shelter from the high winds and heavy storm conditions forecasted this week, City Councilmember Katie Valenzuela released a list of available locations.
