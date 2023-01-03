PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 12/30/22 (Holiday Crowds, Churros for Passholders, New Year’s Eve Prep, and More)

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDW News Today
New Complimentary Annual Passholder Lanyard Now Available at Universal Orlando Resort
Starting today through February 3, 2023, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a complimentary annual passholder lanyard to annual passholders. The colorful lanyard of red, yellow, green, and blue has “UAOP” and “Passholder” on both sides of the strap. A plastic case, for your annual pass and any other small documents, hangs from a metal hook.
allears.net
How to Fly to Disney World for Less Than $50
Let’s face it — Disney World can get expensive, and that’s even BEFORE you add in the cost of transportation, including how you’re going to get there. If you’re like most guests, you will probably fly into Orlando, but that can add even MORE cost to your trip. However, there’s a new airfare discount going on right now that could save you LOADS of money.
Bay News 9
Sosa Family Cigar closes up Disney Springs shop
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Sosa Family Cigar Co., the small cigar shop at Disney Springs, has permanently closed. Sosa Family Cigar Co. has closed its shop at Disney Springs. The family run shop has had a presence at Disney World for 25 years. Disney has not said what...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Orlando Airport Transportation CHANGE That Could Impact Your Next Disney World Trip
If you’re using the Sunshine Flyer transportation service soon, you need to know this update!. Walt Disney World has a lot of moving parts in 2023. With the new nighttime shows in Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, and the opening of TRON: Lightcycle Run, Disney is expected to be pretty busy this year. If you’re one of the people traveling in for all of the festivities, you probably need to know this new update from Sunshine Flyer!
wdwinfo.com
Fitness Friday is Coming Back to Disney Springs!
Disney just announced that Fitness Friday would be returning to Disney Springs. This event became popular last year; I saw it all over social media. I think this year I might actually take part in this fun event. Let’s look at what Disney said about this event and how they are celebrating all month long.
luxury-houses.net
World Class Mega Mansion in Orlando, Florida with over 20,000 SF of Luxurious Living Space just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal for Sale at $15 Million
9200 Bentley Park Circle Home in Orlando, Florida for Sale. 9200 Bentley Park Circle, Orlando, Florida is an incredible estate known as ‘Bentley Hall’ sits on a massive 1.83 Acre lot located in the heart of Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World and Universal, Bentley Hall was redesigned, expanded and reconstructed with no expenses spared & with each construction and design decision carefully considered by a team of professionals. This Home in Orlando offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with over 20,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 9200 Bentley Park Circle, please contact Ben Becton (Phone: 863-617-0232) at Keller Williams Realty Smart for full support and perfect service.
disneyfoodblog.com
6 Things in Disney Springs That Locals Actually Eat
There’s a little something for everyone at Disney Springs, which is why guests should ALWAYS make time to visit the shopping and dining district. From unique souvenirs to fun entertainment and more, Disney Springs is a must-do. The area also has some of the best restaurants AT Disney World, but where do the locals go in Disney Springs when they’re hungry?
16 Years After Breaking Ground, Las Vegas Hotel/Casino May Open This Year
Tourists know Central Florida are for its theme parks. But there’s another “icon,” if you will, that just about every resident of Orlando and its surrounding areas is aware of. It’s officially called the Majesty Building, but its construction began in 2001 and it’s STILL not done. So us Central Floridians just call it the “I-4 Eyesore.”
Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
LAKE BUENA Vista, Fla. — A popular animated movie is set to become one of Disney World’s latest attractions. “The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana” is due to open late this year. Photos: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’
KIXS FM 108
[VIDEO] Ferris Wheel Loses Power – Passengers Stranded for Almost 4 Hours
Passengers boarded a Ferris wheel on New Year for a little fun! They got stuck on the ride for almost four hours due to a power failure. According to a news report, the wheel at ICON Park in Orlando stopped moving with the riders on board due to a power failure at around 6:20 p.m., Saturday. What makes it scary is when sparks start flying as the ride loses power. See the dramatic video below.
allears.net
You Might Rethink Staying at a Disney World Hotel After You See This House!
Disney World hotels have some great theming to keep us immersed in the Disney parks while we’re on vacation. But what if you could buy a Disney-themed vacation home in Disney’s backyard?. According to Orlando Business Journal, Park Square’s Parasido Grande community will soon be opening and the...
disneydining.com
Missing Disney College Program Intern Found Safe
It was a very sad and stressful Christmas for the family of one woman who was a part of the Disney College Program. On December 25, the family of Marisia Burton shared that the young woman was missing. Her family said they had not heard from the 19-year-old since December 22. She had not contacted them over the holidays, which was very unusual for Burton. They also said that all of Burton’s social media had been deleted and that her bank accounts, which had about $4,000 in them, were wiped clean. Burton had been living at Flamingo Crossing — the housing development for DCP interns.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
New-to-market restaurant cooks up big plans
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. California-based Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar is set to open its first Orlando location this summer at 8019 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.
lacademie.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants In Orlando, Florida 2023
I’m sure you will be satisfied with the best seafood restaurant in Orlando, FL I am about to introduce in this article. If you are a seafood lover, this post can help you find several great places to enjoy the flavor of the ocean. Many people love seafood because...
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in January: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
californianewswire.com
AIRBNBUST? Nope! Thousands are Busting Down Doors To Get To Stay At This One
ORLANDO, Fla., Jan 03, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — During what market analysts are calling the “AirBnBust,” at least one savvy host has found a way to thrive. While thousands of AirBnB owners are bemoaning losses and contemplating selling off their properties, Orlando Area Luxury Rentals’ “Great Escape Parkside” is already 86% sold out for 2023. In fact, this game-themed AirBnB now has a waiting list for June and July.
piratesandprincesses.net
Good News for Banana Bread Fans at Gideon’s Bakehouse Disney Springs
Despite having a location in the East End Market of Orlando, the Disney Springs location of Gideon’s Bakehouse creates a long queue daily. Since the official grand opening of this Disney Springs location on Jan 16, 2021, the enthusiasm for these cookies has continued going strong. Also, Gideon’s Bakehouse unveils a new monthly cookie along with cakes, cold brew, and merchandise each month. In addition, they opened the new year with an announcement to make all Banana Bread fans happy. Butterscotch fans have good news, also.
melbourneflorida.org
Forbes Ranks Melbourne One of the Top 10 Places to Live in Florida
The City of Melbourne has been ranked number 7 on the 2022 Forbes Advisor Best Places to Live in Florida list. The City of Tampa was ranked number 1. Forbes Advisor analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors, such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate. Forbes recommends the metro areas on its top 10 list are great places for young professionals, families and retirees moving to Florida.
wmfe.org
Dementia-friendly dining in Central Florida grows to 5 restaurants
A fifth Central Florida restaurant is joining a special effort to meet the needs of people with Alzheimer's disease and those who care for them. Dementia-friendly dining provides specific times and days of the week for eating out, free from the usual hubbub and clatter of a crowded restaurant, and with servers specially trained to interact with people who have Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Work begins on Seminole County development meant to bring food options to underserved community
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Eastern Seminole County has seen a recent surge in residential development, but the nearest grocery store for the people who live there is miles away. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. However, crews have begun the work to clear land for a different...
