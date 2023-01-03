ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109

Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
Porterville Recorder

Butler 78, DePaul 70

DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview

ORLANDO – In the middle of the NBA season, practice time and rest are at a premium. However, the Orlando Magic were able to squeeze in two off days, two practices, and a shootaround in between their last game with the Washington Wizards on Dec. 30 and their upcoming home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
ORLANDO, FL
Porterville Recorder

STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60

Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 122, Golden State 119

DETROIT (122) Bogdanovic 10-15 4-5 29, Stewart 6-14 0-0 13, Duren 8-8 2-3 18, Hayes 3-12 2-2 9, Ivey 5-14 1-4 12, Bey 6-17 1-1 17, Burks 4-8 5-6 15, Diallo 2-3 1-2 6, McGruder 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-23 122. GOLDEN STATE (119) D.Green 2-4 0-0 4, DiVincenzo...
DETROIT, MI
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .536, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collins 2-4, Hunter 2-7, Young 1-2, D.Murray 1-4, Griffin 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Griffin, Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Young 5, Collins 3, Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Hunter 2). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into matchup with Washington

Washington Wizards (17-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (16-22, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Washington. He ranks fourth in the league averaging 30.9 points per game. The Thunder have gone 11-9 at home. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide

Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KFOR

Thunder Blast Boston for Historic Win

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Josh Giddey scored a season-high 25 points and the short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder blew out the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 150-117 on Tuesday night. Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks among the league’s leaders with 30.8 points per game, sat out with an illness. Without him, the Thunder set a record for […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Houston hosts Utah, aims to end home skid

Utah Jazz (19-21, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (10-28, 15th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Rockets -6; over/under is 232.5. BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking to stop its seven-game home skid with a victory over Utah. The Rockets are 5-20 in conference matchups. Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers win mid-off against Miami

With no LeBron James or Lonnie Walker IV, most thought this would be the end of the Lakers’ two-game winning streak. Instead, the Lakers rallied without their superstar and beat the Miami Heat, 112-109, to win their third game in a row and stay undefeated in 2023. Sans their...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago

Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65

Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota131—5 First Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 13 (Foligno, Addison), 14:30. Second Period_2, Minnesota, Kaprizov 21 (Boldy, Addison), 7:09 (pp). 3, Minnesota, Addison 3 (Hartman, Boldy), 9:27. 4, Tampa Bay, Point 22 (Kucherov, Hagel), 13:37 (pp). 5, Minnesota, Steel 7 (Spurgeon), 15:35. Third Period_6, Minnesota, Kaprizov 22, 17:57 (en). Shots...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game

Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Anaheim 2, Dallas 0

Anaheim200—2 First Period_1, Anaheim, Henrique 12 (McTavish, Terry), 3:11. 2, Anaheim, McTavish 7 (Fowler, Zegras), 11:18 (pp). Penalties_Hakanpaa, DAL (Tripping), 9:53. Second Period_None. Penalties_Zegras, ANA (Slashing), 5:28; Fowler, ANA (High Sticking), 10:33; Zegras, ANA (Illegal Equipment), 19:55. Third Period_None. Penalties_Terry, ANA (Tripping), 18:05. Shots on Goal_Dallas 8-12-15_35. Anaheim 13-7-7_27.
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy