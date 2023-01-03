Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Rutgers Scarlet Knights face the Maryland Terrapins on 4-game win streak
Maryland Terrapins (10-4, 1-2 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6; over/under is 130.5. BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers seeks to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Scarlet Knights take on Maryland. The Scarlet Knights are 9-1 in home games. Rutgers is...
Porterville Recorder
Youngstown State takes on Robert Morris following Rush's 26-point game
Robert Morris Colonials (7-8, 2-2 Horizon) at Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -7.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State faces the Robert Morris Colonials after Brandon Rush scored 26 points in Youngstown State's 76-71 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons. The Penguins...
Porterville Recorder
Gray whale calf born in front of amazed crowd off California
DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — Spectators on a Southern California whale-watching cruise were excited when they spotted a gray whale, then amazed when the giant mammal gave birth right in front of them. The birth and the first moments of the calf's life were recorded on cellphone and drone...
Porterville Recorder
Oil found in California creek traced to well built in 1882
CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Oil that was discovered last weekend in a Southern California creek has been traced to an oil well dug in 1882, officials said. A hazmat team responded on New Year's Day after oil was reported in Toro Creek near Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.
Comments / 0