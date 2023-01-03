Read full article on original website
Related
Pelicans Injury Report: Brandon Ingram’s Status vs. 76ers
Will Brandon Ingram return against the 76ers on Monday?
Porterville Recorder
STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 69, NEW MEXICO STATE 60
Percentages: FG .390, FT .533. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pinson 3-8, Avery 2-4, Vucevic 1-1, Feit 0-1, Washington 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gordon, Muhammad, Vucevic). Turnovers: 15 (Washington 4, Avery 3, Feit 2, Muhammad 2, Pinson 2, Bradley, Gordon). Steals: 3 (Avery,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 80, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 66
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .377, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Milton 4-7, Reinhart 2-6, Curry 2-8, Ware 1-1, Harris 1-5, Doss 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Reinhart). Turnovers: 13 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet, Reinhart, Ware). Steals: 1 (Harris). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 112, Miami 109
Percentages: FG .453, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-29, .276 (Butler 2-5, Oladipo 2-6, Martin 1-2, Lowry 1-4, Herro 1-5, Strus 1-6, Vincent 0-1). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Adebayo 3, Dedmon). Turnovers: 13 (Herro 4, Oladipo 3, Adebayo 2, Butler 2, Dedmon, O.Robinson). Steals: 9 (Butler...
Porterville Recorder
Butler 78, DePaul 70
DEPAUL (7-9) Anei 6-8 2-2 14, Johnson 3-12 2-3 8, Penn 2-4 2-2 6, Gibson 6-13 1-2 16, Terry 1-7 0-0 3, Nelson 6-9 2-3 14, Gebrewhit 3-5 1-1 9, Bynum 0-1 0-0 0, Cruz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-60 10-13 70. BUTLER (10-6) J.Thomas 2-4 1-2 5, Bates 3-5...
Porterville Recorder
LINDENWOOD 67, LITTLE ROCK 62
LINDENWOOD (MO.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .489, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 8-21, .381 (Cole 5-5, Williams 1-1, Caldwell 1-5, Childs 1-5, Tracey 0-1, Burrell 0-2, Trimble 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Lemovou 2, Williams). Turnovers: 17 (Childs 4, Burrell 3, Caldwell 2, Lemovou 2, Tracey 2, Ware...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH CAROLINA 88, WAKE FOREST 79
Percentages: FG .491, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Appleby 3-5, Monsanto 3-8, Williamson 2-3, Carr 2-4, Klintman 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 15 (Monsanto 4, Carr 3, Hildreth 3, Appleby 2, Marsh 2, Klintman). Steals: 7 (Monsanto 3, Appleby 2, Klintman, Williamson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 13 ARKANSAS 74, NO. 20 MISSOURI 68
Percentages: FG .444, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Honor 2-4, East 1-2, Gomillion 1-2, Gholston 1-3, DeGray 1-4, Carter 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hodge 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter 2). Turnovers: 9 (East 3, Gholston 2, Ko.Brown 2, Gomillion, Hodge). Steals: 7 (Hodge 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NEVADA 80, COLORADO STATE 69
Percentages: FG .490, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Palmer 2-3, Lake 2-5, Jackson 1-1, Moors 1-1, Cartier 1-2, Stevens 1-4, Tonje 1-5, Rivera 1-6, Hebb 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moors, Tonje). Turnovers: 15 (Tonje 4, Cartier 3, Rivera 2, Hebb, Jackson, Lake, Moors,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 75, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 68
Percentages: FG .426, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Mosley 3-3, Brown 3-5, Collins 1-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Barber 2, Mosley 2). Turnovers: 15 (Collins 5, Mosley 3, Barber 2, Waller 2, Brown, Stredic, Washington). Steals: 9 (Stredic 3, Mosley 2, Brown, Ivory, Johnson,...
Porterville Recorder
CLEMSON 68, VIRGINIA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .415, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Tyson 3-10, Godfrey 2-3, Hall 2-3, Galloway 2-4, Schieffelin 0-1, C.Hunter 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Godfrey 2, Galloway, Hall). Turnovers: 14 (Godfrey 4, Beadle 2, C.Hunter 2, Galloway 2, Hall 2, D.Hunter, Schieffelin). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 122, Golden State 119
Percentages: FG .489, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 16-36, .444 (Bogdanovic 5-6, Bey 4-10, Burks 2-3, Diallo 1-1, McGruder 1-1, Hayes 1-4, Ivey 1-4, Stewart 1-7). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Stewart). Turnovers: 8 (Diallo 3, Duren 3, Stewart 2). Steals: 9 (Bey 2, Bogdanovic 2, Burks...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 73, ILLINOIS 60
Percentages: FG .397, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Mayer 3-7, Shannon 2-4, Hawkins 2-6, Epps 1-5, Harris 0-1, Melendez 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Dainja 3, Mayer 3). Turnovers: 15 (Hawkins 3, Shannon 3, Clark 2, Dainja 2, Epps 2, Mayer 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 120, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .536, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Collins 2-4, Hunter 2-7, Young 1-2, D.Murray 1-4, Griffin 1-5, A.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 2, Griffin, Okongwu). Turnovers: 15 (Young 5, Collins 3, Okongwu 3, D.Murray 2, Hunter 2). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas St. 86, Oklahoma St. 72
KANSAS ST. (12-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.887, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Shematsi 4-8, Gregory 3-11, Glenn 1-2, Sundell 1-1, Glenn 0-1, Dallinger 0-2) Blocked Shots: 5 (Maupin 2, Dallinger 1, J.Glenn 1, Sundell 1) Turnovers: 9 (Sundell 3, J.Glenn 2, B.Glenn 1, Shematsi 2, Maupin 1) Steals: 3 (B.Glenn...
FOX Sports
Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Chicago
Chicago Bulls (17-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (23-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its 11-game home win streak alive when the 76ers play Chicago. The 76ers are 15-9 in conference matchups. Philadelphia ranks second in the Eastern Conference at...
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Houston Rockets Postgame Quotes | 1/4/23
“I thought we set the tone from the start of the game that made a big difference. Guys played together, they played hard, we competed at a high level and we shared the ball. I thought our defense was really solid for three and a half quarters maybe. But, we’ll...
Porterville Recorder
Charlotte faces Milwaukee on 3-game slide
Charlotte Hornets (10-29, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (25-13, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte looks to stop its three-game losing streak with a victory against Milwaukee. The Bucks have gone 13-9 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is eighth in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.5...
FOX Sports
New Orleans hosts Brooklyn following Durant's 44-point game
Brooklyn Nets (25-13, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (24-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Kevin Durant scored 44 points in the Nets' 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls. The Pelicans are 17-4 on their home court. New...
FOX Sports
Houston faces New Orleans, aims to stop 4-game slide
Houston Rockets (10-27, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (23-14, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Houston enters the matchup with New Orleans as losers of four games in a row. The Pelicans are 15-9 in conference play. New Orleans ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Comments / 0