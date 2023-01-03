Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse
Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says
Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
Damar Hamlin, Buffalo Bills safety, collapses on field after scary hit, play temporarily suspended
A terrifying situation is developing in Cincinnati. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been taken to a Level 1 trauma hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field. Hamlin, who is 24-years old, tackled Bengals WR Tee Higgins and got up for a moment before collapsing back to the turf. The game came to a standstill soon after.
Bills DB Damar Hamlin to Hospital: Scary Injury vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin in Critical Condition After Collapsing on the Field
The Week 17 installment of Monday Night Football was like nothing that has ever been seen in the NFL before due to what happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin a little before 9:00 p.m. last evening. A 24-year-old, Hamlin tackled Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and got to...
Viral video shows Stefon Diggs arriving at hospital to see Damar Hamlin
Stefon Diggs made sure he was there for his teammate on Monday night. Video went viral of the Buffalo Bills receiver Diggs arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken to. ESPN’s Coley Harvey reported that Diggs initially had trouble being allowed in but a police officer eventually... The post Viral video shows Stefon Diggs arriving at hospital to see Damar Hamlin appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills update on Damar Hamlin
A sign shows support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex) The Buffalo Bills issued a tweet Tuesday around 10:23 a.m. PT on safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL announced the suspended Bills-Bengals contest will not be...
Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game
There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BREAKING: Bills vs. Bengals Temporarily Suspended After Damar Hamlin Injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a scary and emotional injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, causing the game to be temporarily suspended.
Bills-Bengals Game Will Not Resume This Week
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not resume this week after being postponed Monday night. No decision has been made regarding the possibility of resuming the game, according to the league. The contest began in Cincinnati on Monday...
NFL: Bengals will play Week 18 game vs. Ravens at 1 p.m. ET, six days after Damar Hamlin emergency
The Cincinnati Bengals are slated to play as scheduled in Week 18. The Bengals will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, the NFL announced Wednesday. The game will take place six days after the Bengals' game against the Buffalo Bills was suspended after Bills' safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was transported to a local hospital in Cincinnati. He was taken to the ICU and showed "signs of improvement" Tuesday and overnight Wednesday, the Bills announced.
CHRIS PRONGER HAS A MESSAGE FOR BILLS SAFETY DAMAR HAMLIN AFTER FREAK ACCIDENT
For any who missed it, during Monday Night Football Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed to the ground suddenly, sending a wave of fright around the sports community. Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field and intubated at the hospital, leading to the game's postponement. Athletes and other prominent...
BREAKING: Bills DB Damar Hamlin Suffered Cardiac Arrest vs. Bengals
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals due to what is now being called cardiac arrest.
Damar Hamlin Latest: Buffalo Bills Share Health Update as Globe Prays for Recovery
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday after going into cardiac arrest following an on-field tackle during Monday Night Football, but there appear to be some small signs of progress, according to a family spokesperson and the NFL team. Jordon Rooney, a marketing rep and Hamlin...
'I got him. We all got him,' Colts' Rodney Thomas II says after visiting Hamlin
As Hamlin lay before him in a Cincinnati hospital bed surrounded by machinery feeding him oxygen and fluids, Colts safety Rodney Thomas provided a few words of encouragement to his friend.
Former Jaguars Guard Uche Nwaneri Dies After Collapsing at Wife's Home
Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Uchechukwu "Uche" Nwaneri died Dec. 30, 2022 after collapsing in his wife's home. He was 38. According to a report in the Lafayette Journal & Courier, Nwaneri was at his wife's home in West Lafayette, Indiana when she found him unresponsive in a bedroom at about 1 a.m.
Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh, Panthers Owner Discuss Possible Head Coaching Job
Report: Harbaugh, Panthers owner discuss head coaching job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A former 49ers coach could be returning to the NFL coaching scene this offseason. University of Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh's return to the league reportedly is considered to be a "done deal" if a team were...
