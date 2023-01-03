Read full article on original website
LSU dominates Purdue, 63-7, in Citrus Bowl
ORLANDO, Fla. — Malik Nabers threw for a touchdown, caught one and had 163 yards receiving in No. 16 LSU’s 63-7 rout of Purdue in the Citrus Bowl on Monday. LSU never trailed against the Boilermakers, recording 594 yards of offense and concluding the scoring with Quad Wilson's 99-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Hoosiers across central Indiana say trash hasn't been collected for weeks
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Hoosiers in Hendricks and Morgan counties say their uncollected trash has been piling up in front of their homes for weeks. "We can't get a hold of anybody. Nobody knows what to do," said Raymond Byrne of Mooresville. Byrne said it's been about three weeks since...
Midwife program seeks to help solve Indiana's high maternal mortality rate
CARMEL, Ind. — Inside Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, eight-month-old Rowan stays busy exploring the room. "The song that Rowan was born to is literally called 'Making a Move' and she's just not stopped moving since," said Amanda Thomas, Rowan's mom. While playing with Rowan, Amanda catches up with the...
Plainfield couple scammed out of Target gift cards
INDIANAPOLIS — They're the most convenient gift of the holiday season: gift cards. And, they're becoming more and more popular. "My wife bought ten $50 gift cards and, at the time, I bought three $50 gift cards," said Robert Shaffer. Schaffer and his wife Kathy purchased Target gift cards...
25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
Lafayette Police Investigate First Homicide Of 2023
We're one week away from the start of the 2023 legislative session. The Senate and House will meet separately next Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
Lafayette police investigate deadly shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year in a shooting that happened Sunday night near 7th and Union streets. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of 7th Street and found a victim who had been shot lying on the ground.
Marion County prosecutor offering 'fresh start' for parents behind on child support
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that it relaunched the "Good Faith Initiative." The program allows noncustodial parents, who have had their driver’s licenses suspended due to failure to meet their child support obligations, to get their license back. The parent would need to make...
