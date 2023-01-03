ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

SHUT IT DOWN, NFL: Bills Vs. Bengals - Damar Hamlin Injury Reaction

By Art Garcia
 2 days ago

The 24-year-old Bills safety collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter Monday night and was taken from the field ambulance.

Real life interrupted what may have been the biggest game in the AFC this season, as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a significant injury against the Cincinnati Bengals and left the field by ambulance.

The NFL needs to do the right by Hamlin and his family by not continuing to play football Monday night.

Hamlin collapsed in the first quarter after making a tackle on receiver Tee Higgins. CPR was performed on the field by medical personnel for about 10 minutes, including the oxygen being administered. Hamlin's mother, who was at the game, accompanied her son to a local hospital.

The game was temporarily suspended with 5:58 remaining the quarter. The league office, reportedly in contact with game officials, had not made any further decision nearly an hour after Hamlin went down.

The scene around Hamlin was both solemn and heartbreaking, as players from both teams took knees, cried and prayed. The ESPN Monday Night broadcast team of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, along with the studio crew, struggled to find words. Sideline reporter Suzy Kolber delivered updates from the field, though it was obvious that information of Hamlin’s condition was hard to come by.

Aikman, a Hall-of-Fame quarterback who suffered numerous concussions throughout his career with the Dallas Cowboys, was at a loss.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Aikman said.

Hamlin spent approximately 15-20 minutes on the field receiving treatment. The continuation of the game seemed an afterthought.

“How do you as a member of the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals continue on to play football?” Aikman asked.

The defending AFC champion Bengals were leading 7-3 at the time of the stoppage. Buffalo remains in play for the top seed in the AFC.

Hamlin, 24, is in his second season and has emerged as starter after primarily being a reserve as a rookie. The sixth-round pick played collegiately at Pittsburgh.

Considering the emotional impact on both teams, the NFL office should send call the game and schedule a continuation. It was obvious that football was the furthest thing on anyone's mind.

“It puts things in perspective real quick,” Aikman added.

You can find Art Garcia on Twitter @ArtGarcia92 .

Thanks for reading our SI-powered coverage of your Buffalo Bills ... Bills Mafia! Get your Buffalo game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

You're a member of Bills Mafia hungry for more Buffalo coverage? Read here .

BillsDigest

BillsDigest

