Who is Damar Hamlin? Bills DB Collapses vs. Bengals on MNF

By Jeremy Brener
 2 days ago

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night during the first quarter of the team's game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Many football fans outside of western New York are being introduced to Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin in the most unfortunate of circumstances after he collapsed during the team's Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Per the ESPN broadcast, medical staff performed CPR on Hamlin while he was on the ground. He has since been transported to a local hospital with his family as doctors look to tend to his injuries.

Hamlin, 24, is a second-year player out of The University of Pittsburgh, who was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round of last year's draft.

Hamlin played mostly as a reserve in his rookie season, but has developed into a key member of the Bills secondary this season after several key injuries to starting veteran defensive backs Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer.

This season, Hamlin has 63 solo tackles, one forced fumble, 1.5 sacks and two passes defended. The Bills selected him in the sixth round last season.

Hamlin has started all but two games this season for the Bills, and his play deserves praise and positive attention. Unfortunately, he's on the end of one of the most horrific injuries in sports history and of everyone's prayers in the NFL community.

