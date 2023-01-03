NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field.
pray for him,. people are not worried about the game, or tickets or money they spent to go. is pure Class! so proud of the fact people are still descent!!!!
