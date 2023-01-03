ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

 2 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Chicago (Butler), Ill. 74, Hammond Noll 44

Evansville North 53, Evansville Mater Dei 40

Linton 47, Vincennes 45

N. Miami 51, Argos 47

Gibson County Classic=

Barr-Reeve 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel, Ill. 29

Gibson Southern 48, Barr-Reeve 40

Gibson Southern 66, Sullivan 53

Princeton 64, Edgewood 28

Sullivan 60, Wood Memorial 54

Wood Memorial 52, Edgewood 27

Madison County Tournament=

First Round=

Frankton 66, Elwood 14

Lapel 67, Anderson Prep Academy 22

Pendleton Hts. 56, Anderson 33

Northview Tournament=

Consolation=

Clay City 44, Cloverdale 38

W. Vigo 50, S. Vermillion 12

Fifth Place=

W. Vigo 36, Clay City 31

Semifinal=

Greencastle 59, Parke Heritage 35

North Vigo 45, Northview 40

Seventh Place=

Cloverdale 31, S. Vermillion 25

Third Place=

Northview 40, Parke Heritage 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

