RED OAK — Upstart Nash Central was looking to hand neighboring rival Northern Nash its first loss of the season on Tuesday night. The Knights had other plans. After a tight first quarter, Northern’s defense held Central without a point for 12 minutes and 29 seconds (which included a scoreless third quarter) while the offense scored 43 straight in that span to ease past the Bulldogs 74-28 in a Big...

ROCKY MOUNT, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO