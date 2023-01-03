ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowman Academy 61, St. Francis de Sales, Ill. 51

Detroit Renaissance, Mich. 76, Hammond Noll 58

Hammond Central 69, Detroit Western Intl, Mich. 58

Gibson County Classic=

Barr-Reeve 52, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 49

Gibson Southern 65, Barr-Reeve 54

N. Posey 54, White River Valley 32

N. Posey 74, Wood Memorial 67, 2OT

Princeton 42, White River Valley 39

Madison County Tournament=

First Round=

Anderson 79, Pendleton Hts. 72, OT

Frankton 52, Elwood 30

Lapel 76, Anderson Prep Academy 39

Liberty Christian 88, Alexandria 50

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

