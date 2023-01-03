Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowman Academy 61, St. Francis de Sales, Ill. 51
Detroit Renaissance, Mich. 76, Hammond Noll 58
Hammond Central 69, Detroit Western Intl, Mich. 58
Gibson County Classic=
Barr-Reeve 52, Mt. Carmel, Ill. 49
Gibson Southern 65, Barr-Reeve 54
N. Posey 54, White River Valley 32
N. Posey 74, Wood Memorial 67, 2OT
Princeton 42, White River Valley 39
Madison County Tournament=
First Round=
Anderson 79, Pendleton Hts. 72, OT
Frankton 52, Elwood 30
Lapel 76, Anderson Prep Academy 39
Liberty Christian 88, Alexandria 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0