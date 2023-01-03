ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

SKOL Search: Kayshon Boutte scouting report

By Tyler Forness
 2 days ago
Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2023 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at wide receiver, running back, cornerback and both interior and edge pass rusher.

The Vikings are slated to have four picks before compensatory selections are awarded and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Nov 26, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) in action during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the LSU Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Kayshon Boutte

  • LSU
  • Height-6’0″
  • Weight-190 lbs
  • Third-year Junior
  • 5-Star recruit per 247 Sports
  • Stats: 131 receptions, 1,782 yards, 16 touchdowns
  • Games watched: Florida 2022, Alabama 2022, Georgia 2022

Strengths

LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) gets away as Florida takes on LSU at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 15, 2022. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] Ncaa Football Florida Gators Vs Lsu

Boutte is an effortless mover in space. Without exerting much effort at all, he already has a step or two on you. While Boutte isn’t a traditional burner, speed is something that isn’t an issue for him. He uses it both in route running and in the open field, something that he excels at. He sees the field well and works through contact.

Route running is inconsistent, yet nuanced. Boutte understands how to manipulate defenders and know where the holes in the zone are. Boutte has a fluid lower half and can flip his hips easily when running routes. He works back well to the football and catches the ball with his hands, not his body.

Weaknesses

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo (5) defends a pass intended for LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his athleticism and route running nuance, Boutte is inconsistent in doing so. He doesn’t have the element of consistency down yet. HIs drop rate is a little bit too high at slightly over 8.0 percent (16 drops in 199 targets).

This past season, nearly all of his snaps came from the slot. He didn’t have a lot of production early on when playing on the outside so they moved him into the slot. That appears to be more production driven and not by ability, but it’s noteworthy. I am not very concerned with it, especially considering the Vikings’ offense.

Overview

Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (7) carries the ball following his reception against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 7.9/10

Release 8.2/10

Route Running 13.1/15

Separation 12.8/15

Contested Catches 8.2/10

Tracking 7.9/10

Body Control 8.3/10

YAC Ability 8.9/10

Agility 8.1/10

Grade 83.4/100 Second Round

Boutte could honestly use some more time at LSU but his departure leaves some questions up in the air. There are some interesting rumors going around about his sudden change of heart but nothing I have been able to confirm.

Boutte would be a really good fit for the Vikings. He can play inside-out, take defenders deep and thrive in space, something this team could definitely use. He would be perfect in the second round, assuming the Vikings move back in the draft like they did last year.

