Works by Hitchcock and Arthur Conan Doyle—and an Early Inspiration for Star Wars—Are Now Part of the Public Domain
And Mickey Mouse could be next.
Public Domain Day brings 1927 arts to the present day
Why it matters: When creative works enter the Public Domain (PD), exclusive intellectual property rights cease to exist. Users and creators can make (almost) whatever they want with such content, and 2023 is a particularly important year for a trove of classics liberated by the burden of copyright. On January...
Edward Norton 'Uncomfortable' After Finding Out His Ancestors Owned Slaves
"When you read slave aged 8, you just, you want to die," said the "Fight Club" and "Glass Onion" actor after a grim discovery on an upcoming episode PBS show "Finding Your Roots."
Does the Family Tree of 'Finding Your Roots' Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. Include a Wife?
Henry Louis Gates Jr. is a man who wears many hats. He is the Alphonse Fletcher University Professor and Director of the Hutchins Center for African and African American Research at Harvard University as well as an author, literary critic, and historian, to name a few. As the host of PBS's Finding Your Roots, Henry takes on the title of genealogist while helping celebrities locate the hidden branches of their family trees.
Harper's Bazaar
The best new fiction books to read in 2023
A new year means a fresh list of exciting new fiction releases, and 2023 is determined not to disappoint. There are major literary moments, from titans of letters – like Bret Easton Ellis' first novel in 13 years – long-awaited releases from beloved writers back on form, like Diana Evans (following her cult last novel, Ordinary People), with a heart-breaking post-Grenfell narrative; the second novel of Emma Cline, who stunned the world with her 2016 debut, The Girls; and the latest release from one of America's most exhilarating talents, Brandon Taylor.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
This is the weekly feature where we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
anothermag.com
Books in 2023: Fiction to Look Out for This Year
If your reading list is long and the piles of books on your nightstand never reduce, get ready for more of the same, as 2023 promises to be a year of stellar fiction. From masterful world-building to missing children, murder mystery and toxic masculinity, there is storytelling to suit any mood by some of the most exciting voices in literature today.
‘Kaleidoscope’: The True Story of the $70 Billion Mystery That Inspired the Netflix Heist Series
Netflix's 'Kaleidoscope' is loosely inspired by the true story of the DTCC flood during Hurricane Sandy. Here's what happened.
The Scandalous Diaries and Divorce of Mary Astor: "A Trial By Acting"
According to People Magazine in early 1987, "From childhood, Mary Astor's best friend was her diary. Unfortunately, she couldn't manage to be quite that faithful to her husband. Instead, the brainy actress began an impassioned affair in 1933 with the urbane playwright George S. Kaufman and confided every luscious detail to her little black book."
'Glass Onion' star Edward Norton discovers Pocahontas is his 12th great-grandmother
Edward Norton learned about his family lineage on an episode of PBS' "Finding Your Roots," which aired on January 3.
The 50 Best Movies About World War II
It would not be overstating the facts to say that World War II, the most consequential event of the 20th century, has been the subject of more movies than any other conflict. (Its predecessor has inspired numerous good films as well, however. These are the best movies about World War I.) To determine the best […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King endorses the latest work by a fellow scribe of all things spooky
There are few more heartwarming things in the world than horror authors lifting up other horror authors, and when the lifter is one of the genre’s most influential figures of all-time, to say nothing of his shiny track record of good opinions, you really couldn’t ask for a better development.
John Wayne Felt ‘Ashamed’ Starring in Westerns and Deeply Wanted a Gutsy Career Change
Actor John Wayne's name is closely associated with Westerns, but he felt "ashamed" to star in them for quite some time, wanting to make a career change.
Time Out Global
Charming bathtime adventures in the Little Angel’s latest Julia Donaldson adaptation
This review is from 2019. ‘The Flying Bath’ returns for 2023. Sometimes it seems like picturebook writer extraordinaire Julia Donaldson and her rotating cast of illustrator collaborators must provide the source material for about 50 percent of all kids’ theatre. And why not? She offers tight, kinetic...
back2stonewall.com
Gay History – “As Is” by William F. Hoffman: The Forgotten and Earliest Play About AIDS [1985]
Everyone remembers “Longtime Companion”, “The Normal Heart” and “The Band Played On” all very important and powerful works about AIDS and its effects in the 1980’s. But “As Is” by William F. Hoffman is a lesser known work but just as powerful and sadly now all but languishes in obscurity.
‘Babylon,’ ‘Tár’ and ‘Bardo’ Among Set Decorators Society of America Nominees
The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominees for the annual SDSA Awards. Among the films nominated are “Babylon,” “Tár,” “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and “Bullet Train.” The awards celebrate excellence in the art of set decoration for film with the decor and design categories highlighting feature-length films of the 2022 season. Voting opens on Jan. 27 and closes on Feb. 2. Winners of the SDSA awards will be announced on Feb. 14 and streamed via the Set Decor YouTube channel. Best Achievement in Decor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”NetflixSet...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
‘Dracula’ Star Bela Lugosi Fought the Russians Along the Eastern Front During World War I
While the majority know Bela Lugosi for his portrayal of Count Dracula in the 1931 film adaptation of Bram Stoker‘s novel, few are aware of his service with the Austro-Hungarian Army during the First World War. The famed actor spoke little of this time in his life, but did reveal a few tidbits to his co-stars over the years.
hookedtobooks.com
The Complete List of Susan Wiggs Books in Order
This post contains affiliate links. If you click and buy we may make a commission, at no additional charge to you. Please see our disclosure policy for more details. Susan Wiggs is a bestselling historical and contemporary romance author. Her writing career began in 1987 with her debut standalone novel,...
