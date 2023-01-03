Read full article on original website
What we learned in the Charlotte Hornets’ blowout home loss to Memphis Grizzlies
The Hornets (10-29) continue their downward spiral into NBA oblivion.
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
Celtics And Mavs Injury Reports
The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks have announced their injury reports.
Mavs hoping to extend top NBA winning streak to eight games
Going into a pivotal matchup tonight against the team with the best record in the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks can boast about currently being the. hottest team in the league. The Mavs enter tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics currently owning the NBA’s longest winning streak at seven games in a row. It’s the Mavs’ longest winning streak since they won eight consecutive games from Feb. 12-March 4, 2011 in the season they won their lone championship.
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Reports: Kelly Oubre to have surgery on hand, will miss 4 to 6 weeks
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is undergoing surgery on his hand and will be out 4-6 weeks. Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand.
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle gives utmost respect to Sixers star James Harden
PHILADELPHIA–Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has seen a lot during his 21 years of coaching in the NBA. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA title in 2011 and has had a ton of success throughout his years coaching the Mavericks, the Detroit Pistons, and the Pacers. During...
HUGE Lakers Rumors: Lakers TRADING For Bradley Beal? Klay Thompson WANTS To Be A Laker? | News
Klay Thompson, Los Angeles Lakers, Bradley Beal, National Basketball Association (NBA), Rob Pelinka. Lakers rumors & news during the 2022-23 NBA season are heavily focused on NBA trade rumors and what Rob Pelinka and the Lakers can do to upgrade their roster. According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are poised to keep both their 2027 and 2029 first round picks unless a Bradley Beal trade becomes possible. Beal has been a Lakers trade target for a while now, with the Lakers trying to find a third star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. If the Lakers don’t land Beal, could they turn to Klay Thompson in NBA free agency when he becomes available.
Could the Mavericks trade away this key player before the deadline?
The Dallas Mavericks clearly need to get Luka Doncic more help, but they could actually be doing the opposite at this year’s trade deadline. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported this week on his Substack page that the Mavs have opened up extension talks with big man Christian Wood.
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
Celtics-Mavericks NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
Spread, over/under and prop bets for Thursday’s matchup between the Celtics and Mavericks. Dallas is a rare home underdog.
New York Giants News, Rumors on Giants Injury Report Ft. Adoree’ Jackson + Eagles Preview | LIVE
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 9:05 PMGiants Now by Chat Sportsu200bHate the Eagles? LIKE this video. 9:33 PMRobert Berginu200bplay them...stay strong NYG...Bleed Blue!!. 9:34 PMPenzeu200bHi. Subscribers-only mode. Messages that appear are from people who subscribe to this...
LISTEN: Doncic, Streaking Mavs Learning & Growing Despite Missing Key Players
The Dallas Mavericks have had to focus more on the offensive end of the floor with key defensive players missing significant time. The result has been Luka Doncic putting up monster stats and the Mavs winning six consecutive games. What will the second half of this season look like?
The Lakers can’t need huge nights from LeBron James to merely compete
Following their 121-115 win over the Hornets on Monday, and when including their contest against the Nuggets where Anthony Davis left early due to injury, the Lakers are now ten games into their life without their star big man. Although it’s been ugly at times, their 5-5 record during this...
Aggressive ECU Defense Too Much for Tigers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Memphis Tiger women's basketball team kicked off the 2023 portion of their schedule tonight as they hosted the Pirates of East Carolina University. Despite the hot shooing of Madison Griggs, the Tigers suffered the 55-47 loss. Following tonight's game, Memphis moves to 8-7 overall and...
The Lakers appreciated LeBron James calling them out
LeBron James certainly turned lots of heads and raised plenty of eyebrows with his comments after the team’s loss to the Heat. After the team’s fifth loss in six games, he publicly called out the front office and franchise for the collective failure (so far) to compete at the highest level this season.
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Rest easy, Seahawks fans: Dan Campbell won’t let Lions lie down vs. Packers
The late-season surge by the Green Bay Packers has created a situation where the Seattle Seahawks not only need to win against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18, but they need the Packers to stumble and lose (or tie) at home against the Detroit Lions, something that rarely ever happens at Lambeau Field. Detroit has beaten Green Bay at home this season,
Lions coach Dan Campbell shares thoughts on Damar Hamlin
On Monday Night Football, the NFL world held its collective breath as Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest in the first quarter of the game. It was a terrifying scene as he was given CPR right there on the field in an effort to save the 24-year-old’s life.
