Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
MILWAUKEE, WI
theScore

Mobley's late jumper lifts Cavs past Suns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley couldn't remember the last time he made a winning shot. He'll never forget his first one in the NBA. Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the slumping Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Rudy Gobert, Wolves spiraling; Luka Dončić in MVP hunt

It’s officially a new year, so what better time for our weekly Stock Watch, where we check in with the NBA and take a look at who’s rising and who’s falling. The Dallas Mavericks' roster is, well … not great. The team’s second-best player is Christian Wood. Its third best is … Spencer Dinwiddie? It’s an embarrassment, and the Mavericks would be leading the Brick for Vic sweepstakes if not for the Luka Dončić not just playing great, but playing some of the best basketball in the history of the league.
UTAH STATE
chatsports.com

Reports: Kelly Oubre to have surgery on hand, will miss 4 to 6 weeks

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is undergoing surgery on his hand and will be out 4-6 weeks. Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team

The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
BROOKLYN, NY
chatsports.com

Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction

A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
MIAMI, FL
The Ringer

Luka Doncic Isn’t Just the MVP Favorite, He’s the Most Improved Player

In Luka Doncic’s very first game against the Sacramento Kings—one of the teams that passed on him in the 2018 draft—he finished with 28 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Afterward, Sacramento coach Dave Joerger essentially subtweeted his own front office: “Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don’t see it, unfortunately for us.”

