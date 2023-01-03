Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prominent Dallas Family Embroiled In Bookkeeper’s $29 Million Embezzlement SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Get Your Chicago-Style Fried Chicken Fix at Harold's Chicken's New Cedar Hill LocationLarry LeaseCedar Hill, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Frisco Resort Looking to Hire 1,000 for Upcoming Senior PGA ChampionshipLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
Related
thesource.com
Cavs Guard Donovan Mitchell Drug Tested After Dropping 71 Points in Game
Drop 71 points and get rewarded with a drug test. The day after Donovan Mitchell dropped a new career high of 71 points and the most scored in the NBA in the last 17 years, he was drug tested. According to ESPN, the Cleveland Cavaliers were issued tests for performance-enhancing...
Yardbarker
JJ Redick Believes Mavericks Should Pair Luka Doncic With Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal is one of the best shooting guards in the NBA, well known for being a three-level scorer that can produce on high volume. Currently, Bradley Beal is averaging 23.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 5.2 APG for the Washington Wizards. The Dallas Mavericks are a team that desperately needs...
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Raptors Land Mavs’ Christian Wood In Bold Trade Scenario
If you haven’t noticed, NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball. Frankly, he’s unbelievable. Doncic dropping 50 points in a game hardly even qualifies as news anymore. It’s about as common as the flu in 2023. Lately, his Mavericks have been reaping the benefit of...
"I kept hearing [about] somebody named Dirt" — Dennis Smith Jr. on his first memory of Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki
Dennis Smith Jr. was one of the lucky ones who became teammates with Dirk Nowitzki.
chatsports.com
Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread
Hello again, fellow fans of the Milwaukee Bucks! We thought that the last time the team faced off against the Washington Wizards could have gone...a bit better, so we’re doing it again! Fool me once... Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As...
Scorching Doncic vs. Tatum: Mavs, Celtics GAMEDAY Preview
Two MVP candidates in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum going at it in an electric Dallas atmosphere.
Stephen Curry's Contract Breakdown: From $2 Million As A Rookie To $470 Million In Career NBA Salaries
Stephen Curry will earn over $500 million in his NBA career and he could become the highest-paid player of all time.
theScore
Mobley's late jumper lifts Cavs past Suns
CLEVELAND (AP) — Evan Mobley couldn't remember the last time he made a winning shot. He'll never forget his first one in the NBA. Mobley's 14-foot jumper with four seconds left — off an assist from Donovan Mitchell — helped the Cleveland Cavaliers rally for a 90-88 victory Wednesday night over the slumping Phoenix Suns, who lost their fourth straight.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Rudy Gobert, Wolves spiraling; Luka Dončić in MVP hunt
It’s officially a new year, so what better time for our weekly Stock Watch, where we check in with the NBA and take a look at who’s rising and who’s falling. The Dallas Mavericks' roster is, well … not great. The team’s second-best player is Christian Wood. Its third best is … Spencer Dinwiddie? It’s an embarrassment, and the Mavericks would be leading the Brick for Vic sweepstakes if not for the Luka Dončić not just playing great, but playing some of the best basketball in the history of the league.
chatsports.com
Reports: Kelly Oubre to have surgery on hand, will miss 4 to 6 weeks
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. is undergoing surgery on his hand and will be out 4-6 weeks. Sources: Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery on a torn ligament in his left hand and miss 4-to-6 weeks. Oubre – averaging a career high 20.2 points – suffered the injury in the first week of the season and has been playing through the pain on his shooting hand.
chatsports.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis named to midseason watch list for 2023 Wooden Award
The John R. Wooden Award announced the midseason watch list for its 2023 player of the year award on Wednesday. Indiana senior Trayce Jackson-Davis was one of four Big Ten players named to the 25-player list along with Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, Purdue’s Zach Edey and Iowa’s Kris Murray.
chatsports.com
GLUE GUYS: why the Nets are the NBA’s best team
The Glue Guys attempt to build the argument that the Nets should be considered the best team in the NBA, and why some are hesitant to declare such. Also in the show: why Ben Simmons is more a feature than a flaw in the Nets system, who should start Joe v. Royce v. Seth, and a game of Would You Rather: KD vs. each NBA superstar.
chatsports.com
Nikola Jovic to miss next four weeks with a lower back stress reaction
A day after it was reported that Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic would be headed back to South Florida to have his back examined after having back spasms for the last few weeks, the team announced Tuesday evening that Jovic will be will be sidelined for the next four weeks with a stress reaction in his lower back and won’t be re-evaluated until after those four weeks.
The Ringer
Luka Doncic Isn’t Just the MVP Favorite, He’s the Most Improved Player
In Luka Doncic’s very first game against the Sacramento Kings—one of the teams that passed on him in the 2018 draft—he finished with 28 points, nine assists, and six rebounds. Afterward, Sacramento coach Dave Joerger essentially subtweeted his own front office: “Perhaps there was an idea that there was a ceiling on him. I don’t see it, unfortunately for us.”
chatsports.com
Luka Doncic Says He Won't Play 20 Years To Beat LeBron James' Scoring Record
Luka Doncic has openly said he doesn't intend on becoming the all-time leading scorer in NBA history after LeBron James takes the record.
NBA Twitter reacts to Montrezl Harrell, Sixers beating Pacers in OT
The Philadelphia 76ers, while missing Joel Embiid, were able to hold off the Indiana Pacers at home 129-126 in overtime. Philadelphia led by as many as 13 and they saw that turn into a 4-point deficit with less than a minute remaining, but they were able to rally and come away with the win.
Comments / 0