Rams Extend Well Wishes to Damar Hamlin, Bills After Scary Incident

By Geoff Magliochetti
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIBAz_0k1SWu4F00

The Los Angeles Rams bestowed prayers to Damar Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle in the Buffalo Bills' Monday night game.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers to (Damar Hamlin) and the (Buffalo Bills)," the Rams wrote in their post , quoting the Bills' initial prayer in the process.

CPR was administered to Hamlin on the field. He was taken to a local hospital shortly after. Teammates and opponents were in visible shock while first responders attended to Hamlin. A five-minute warm-up period was initially granted to the players after Hamlin departed in an ambulance but both teams exited the field after a conversation between head coaches Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor.

Per Joe Danneman of WXIX (Cincinnati's Fox affiliate), Hamlin has a pulse but is not breathing on his own . The ambulance carrying Hamlin was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a police escort.

No official word on the game's status and/or continuation has been announced, but Bills staff began packing up the equipment on the visitors' sideline at 6:55 p.m. PT.

