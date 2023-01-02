Read full article on original website
When you treat your employees like they’re replaceable they don’t hang around long.
BBC
Plea for nursing cover at Isle of Man hospital due to high staff sick rates
Registered nurses have been urged to offer their support at the Isle of Man's main hospital due to high sickness levels among Manx Care staff. The island's public healthcare provider made the call for help after admitting it was "struggling" due to the number of workers off ill. It come...
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
ktalnews.com
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services said cardholders should see the benefits on Sunday, Jan. 8.
Low-income households set to receive new cost-of-living payments from spring
Millions of households on low incomes will receive fresh cost-of-living support from this spring, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which has announced further details on the payments schedule.The next round of support for households was previously unveiled in the autumn statement, building on payments made to more than eight million people in 2022.The new £900 cash support for over eight million eligible means-tested benefits claimants, including people on Universal Credit, Pension Credit and tax credits, starts in the spring and will go directly to bank accounts in three payments, the DWP said.The £900 payment will be...
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families
The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.
Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies
Like many nurses these days, Alex Scala got a big pay hike when she switched jobs recently. Scala also received a welcome mix of assignments when she joined Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. She signed on with a newly created team that works shifts in various units within the system’s 14 hospitals. After working as a […] The post Squeezed by temp nurse costs, hospital systems create their own staffing agencies appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Emergency department nurse expresses concern at ‘relentless’ conditions
An emergency department nurse has described “relentless conditions” in hospitals.Stephen McKenna admitted he would be concerned for any of his loved ones if they had to seek treatment in an emergency department at this time because staff are “overwhelmed”.Hospitals across Northern Ireland have been exceptionally busy this winter, with appeals previously made for assistance to aid the swift discharge of patients who are fit to leave to free up beds.Mr McKenna, who is a member of the Royal College of Nursing’s emergency nurse network, described recent weeks in emergency departments as “relentless”.There are people literally lying and sitting side by...
Federal money coming to Georgia hospitals to help hire more workers
The new federal money is estimated at nearly $500 million a year and will help train the next generation of nurses. Here’s more.
Hospitals have hundreds of patients who ‘should be elsewhere’ amid long waits
Many hospitals have hundreds of patients who “should be elsewhere”, while people who need beds face 10-hour waits, a paramedic has said.Richard Webber, a spokesman for the College of Paramedics, has said pressure on the NHS is the worst he has “ever seen”, with elderly patients left waiting as much as 10 hours for treatment.It comes after more than a dozen NHS trusts and ambulance services declared critical incidents over the festive period, with officials saying rising flu cases and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have hit the health service.Mr Webber spoke of waiting five and a half hours...
Children in care moved home over Christmas period at rate of almost 80 a day
Children in care were forced to move home over the Christmas period last year at a rate of almost 80 youngsters a day, new research suggests.Become, a charity for care-leavers, says the figures show the “shocking and upsetting” scale of instability faced by looked-after children at a time when many people are celebrating with their families.Freedom of Information requests submitted by the charity to all 151 local authorities in England showed that 1,257 children moved care placements overall between December 18 2021 and January 3 2022.On average, 79 youngsters were forced to relocate each day over the period.Become chief executive...
Ars Technica
New omicron subvariant surges to 40.5% as COVID hospitalizations rise
A new omicron coronavirus subvariant dubbed XBB.1.5 now accounts for an estimated 40.5 percent of all US COVID-19 cases amid a winter wave that is driving up hospitalizations, particularly in places where XBB.1.5 is most prevalent. Nationwide, new reported cases are hovering around 59,000 per day, which is still relatively...
aarp.org
ABLE Accounts Give Help for People With Disabilities
If you have a child or grandchild with disabilities, one of your biggest worries is what will happen when you are no longer around to provide aid. For many people, the answer is an Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) account. The accounts let those with disabilities set aside extra money without interfering with their federal aid.
Primary Care Shifts to Pharmacy and Retail Clinic Settings, Survey Reveals
– Primary care is continuing to decentralize with more decisions made outside of primary care offices, according to a recent report by Wolters Kluwer. – The Pharmacy Next: Health Consumer Medication Trends survey explores consumer sentiment amid this shift, and offers insight into what safeguards are needed to address their top concerns around medication-related care.
Look Out for the Early Signs of Autism
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When children have autism, it's possible to recognize the symptoms as early as when they are 18 months old. Although it takes a doctor to diagnose the condition, parents and caregivers should be aware of the signs, advises the Autism Research Institute, offering some other tips for noticing early symptoms.
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
money.com
Highest Paying Part-Time Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Whether you're looking to supplement your income or hoping for more flexibility in your schedule, you'll likely find many part-time job opportunities in just about every industry. While part-time wages will probably be less than a full-time salary, several high-paying positions are still available. In this article, we'll go over some of the highest-paying part-time jobs and offer tips on how to increase your chances of securing one of these in-demand positions.
ScienceBlog.com
CDC issues alert on invasive group A strep infections in kids
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging US clinicians and public health authorities to be aware of an increase in pediatric invasive group A streptococcal infections (iGAS). In a Health Alert Network (HAN) notice issued last month, the CDC said it was notified in November about a...
scitechdaily.com
New Research: Intermittent Fasting Might Not Be As Safe as We Thought
The popular dietary trend has been linked to dangerous eating disorder attitudes and behaviors among adolescents and young adults. A recent study published in the journal Eating Behaviors has shed light on the potential negative effects of intermittent fasting, a popular dietary trend in which people abstain from eating for more than 8 hours at a time. Although intermittent fasting is often promoted as a way to improve health and control or lose weight, few studies have examined its potential risks.
thebossmagazine.com
Truck Accident Law Firms 5 Critical Qualities To Look For
Even minor truck accidents can result in devastating losses, so it’s essential to go with a law firm that can get clients and their loved ones the compensation they deserve. A good trucking accident law firm will have their client’s backs with years of experience, a deep understanding of the law, high-level communication skills, flexibility, and emotional intelligence.
Urgent warning after 1,375% increase in children being ‘poisoned’ at home – as thousands fall ill in one year
MORE and more kids are being accidentally drugged at home, a study has revealed - leading to thousands falling sick in one year. Parents are urgently warned not to keep marijuana edibles in the house after 3,054 children under six mistook them for sweet treats in 2021. The figure was...
