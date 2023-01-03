The 2024 NHL Winter Classic will be January 1, 2024 at T-Mobile Field in Seattle between the hometown Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, the league announced on Monday. The Kraken, who began play in the 2021-22 season, will be playing in their first regular-season outdoor game and will become the 29th team to participate in such a game. It will be the second outdoor appearance for the Golden Knights, whose first season of play was 2017-18. In their first outdoor contest, on Feb. 20, 2021, the Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-2, in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO