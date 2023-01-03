ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry made an appearance at Monday’s Winter Classic game at Fenway Park, and he received a pretty clear message from Boston fans. Henry was booed by the Fenway Park crowd as he left the field prior to puck drop between the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins. Henry had to walk through... The post Boston fans had message for Red Sox owner during Winter Classic appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Miami

What Are the Future Host Sites of the NHL Winter Classic?

What are the future host sites of the NHL Winter Classic? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The new year is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for the annual Winter Classic. The NHL Winter Classic is an event that happens yearly and...
NHL

Orr helps drop puck on Winter Classic between Bruins, Penguins

BOSTON -- A perfect strike from Bobby Orr. There couldn't have been a more fitting way to start the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park on Monday. In a mini-hockey rink/baseball diamond, the all-time great Boston Bruins defenseman took the pitcher's mound/face-off dot with a hockey stick, delivering what could be classified a snap shot of a first pitch right into the awaiting mitt of former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Steelers Worked Out Son Of NFL Legend This Week

The Steelers are hoping the apple doesn't fall far from the tree after hosting their latest workout. According to beat writer Nick Farabaugh, Pittsburgh hosted former LSU star tight end Thaddeus Moss for a workout on Wednesday. Noting, Moss is the son of Hall of Fame wideout Randy Moss. Fans...
PITTSBURGH, PA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Yardbarker

Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies

The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

REPORT: PREDATORS MAKE VETERAN DEFENCEMAN AVAILABLE FOR TRADE

The Nashville Predators are having a rough season, so far. Heading into Tuesday's game against the Montreal Canadiens, the Predators sit sixth in the Central Division with a record of 15-14-6 through 35 games. General manager David Poile will more than likely explore trade options in the coming weeks, potentially...
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Predators vs. Hurricanes prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023

The Nashville Predators will travel to Raleigh, North Carolina to face off with the Carolina Hurricanes at the PNC Arena. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series as we make a Predators-Hurricanes prediction and pick. The Predators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Thomas Novak had one goal […] The post NHL Odds: Predators vs. Hurricanes prediction, pick and How to Watch – 1/5/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Jake DeBrusk dealt crushing injury blow amid Bruins torrid start

The Boston Bruins are looking borderline unstoppable thus far into the 2022-23 NHL season, but their strong start may have just hit a road bump. While the offense has been on a tear, breakout forward Jake DeBrusk is set to miss extended time after suffering a fractured fibula. According to Frank Seravalli, DeBrusk did not […] The post Jake DeBrusk dealt crushing injury blow amid Bruins torrid start appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Browns

The 2022 NFL regular season is coming down to a wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. With the Pittsburgh Steelers set to host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, it is time for some Steelers Week 18 bold predictions. Since its bye week, Pittsburgh has won six out of […] The post Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
sportstravelmagazine.com

NHL Announces 2023-2024 Outdoor Events in Seattle and Edmonton

The 2024 NHL Winter Classic will be January 1, 2024 at T-Mobile Field in Seattle between the hometown Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights, the league announced on Monday. The Kraken, who began play in the 2021-22 season, will be playing in their first regular-season outdoor game and will become the 29th team to participate in such a game. It will be the second outdoor appearance for the Golden Knights, whose first season of play was 2017-18. In their first outdoor contest, on Feb. 20, 2021, the Golden Knights fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 3-2, in the 2021 NHL Outdoors at Lake Tahoe at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis drops unreal 30-20-10-10 quadruple double in epic OT win vs. Raptors

Nothing surprises basketball fans anymore when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar put up a truly insane stat line on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors. Perhaps this one is enough to drop a few jaws from Milwaukee all the way to Manila. 30 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists, and 12 turnovers. […] The post Bucks star Giannis drops unreal 30-20-10-10 quadruple double in epic OT win vs. Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
markerzone.com

NHL ANNOUNCES LOCATION, OPPONENTS FOR THE 2024 WINTER CLASSIC

After weeks of rumours, it's official. The National Hockey League will be heading to the Pacific Northwest for the 2024 Winter Classic. Just before the start of this year's event, the National Hockey League announced that the 2024 Winter Classic will be hosted by the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Park, home of the MLB's Seattle Mariners.
SEATTLE, WA
