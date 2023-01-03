ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS News

Damar Hamlin may have suffered "remarkably rare" condition, Dr. Agus says

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin may have suffered a "remarkably rare" condition when he collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus told "CBS Mornings." The Bills said Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest following a hit in the game....
The Spun

Damar Hamlin's Father Makes Plea To Fans

On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field before being transported to the hospital. Doctors sedated Hamlin and he's been listed in critical condition since Monday night. While...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland ripped the NFL on Monday night in the aftermath of the Damar Hamlin situation. Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Bengals and Buffalo Bills at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The 24-year-old... The post Booger McFarland throws shade at NFL in aftermath of Damar Hamlin situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Louisville hiring Richard Owens to coach offensive line

Per a report from Brandon Marcello, national college football reporter for 247Sports, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm has found his offensive line coach in Georgia Southern assistant Richard Owens. "Louisville has hired Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens to the same position, a source familiar with the decision tells...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WCNC

Panthers talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper is making a big splash in the team's search for next year's head coach before the 2022 NFL season is even over. Tepper has talked with Jim Harbaugh, the University of Michigan's football head coach, about coaching the Panthers next season, according to an Associated Press source.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Are Kenny Pickett And The Steelers’ 2022 Rookies The Best 21st Century Draft Class For The Black And Gold?

The Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the Super Bowl era have produced some of the best draft classes in NFL history. Each time they have had a historic draft class, it has been the catalyst for jump starting the franchise into contention for at least a decade. Some franchises are lucky enough to have one great draft in the Super Bowl era, but the black and gold have found multiple great draft classes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Ringer

Damar Hamlin and the Most Terrifying Night of Football

Editor’s note: As of Tuesday afternoon, Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Since publication of this column, the NFL announced that the game between the Bills and Bengals will not resume this week. Commissioner Roger Goodell told the league’s head coaches and team executives that the NFL has not yet decided whether the game will be resumed at a later date. At this point, no changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy