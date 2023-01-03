Read full article on original website
Renae Jackson named City of Decatur’s first Equity and Engagement Director
DECATUR,GA—The City of Decatur has appointed Renae Jackson as its first Equity and Engagement Director. Jackson has worked for the City since 2007, most recently as the Communications Manager/Public Information Officer. She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master of Arts from Agnes Scott College.
Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court
DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Advisory Board to meet virtually Jan. 9
DIRECTOR’S REPORT – Mario Evans. Airport Master Plan Update – www.pdkmasterplan.com. December 2022 and 2022 Annual Noise and Operations Report.
MARTA to host job fair Jan. 5, offering $3K sign-on bonuses
ATLANTA – The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) will hold a job fair for bus operators and journeyman bus technicians on Thursday, Jan. 5, 3 to 7 p.m. at MARTA headquarters, located across from the Lindbergh Center rail station on Piedmont Road in Atlanta. MARTA is offering a...
Suspect Janae Fareaux wanted for two bank robberies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA—Gwinnett Police Robbery Detectives have issued warrants for a woman accused of robbing two banks a day apart. Detectives have identified the suspect as Janae Samantha Fareaux, age 22. On Dec1 4, a woman entered the Wells Fargo bank at 1028 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn and demanded to go to the vault. She left without getting any money, authorities said.
DeKalb County Tax Office digitizes application process for special homestead exemptions
DECATUR, GA– DeKalb County homeowners will have the option to apply online for special homestead exemptions beginning Jan. 3, 2023. Seniors ages 62 and older, disabled residents and veterans may still file in person or submit their documents by dropbox. DeKalb Tax Commissioner Irvin J. Johnson announces the transition...
Gwinnett County BOC approves $2.27 billion budget for 2023
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) on Jan. 3 approved its 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. The board’s resolution consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
