Gwinnett County, GA

On Common Ground News

Judge Fatima El-Amin appointed Chief Judge of DeKalb County Juvenile Court

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Superior Court judges have appointed Judge Fatima A. El-Amin as the next chief judge of the DeKalb County Juvenile Court, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Judge El-Amin is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. Judge El-Amin attended W.D. Mohammed High School in DeKalb County and completed...
DECATUR, GA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County activist Teresa Hardy to be ordained as deacon Jan. 15

ATLANTA, GA—DeKalb County community activist Teresa Hardy is being elevated in her religious life in the New Year. Hardy will be ordained as a deacon on Jan.15, 2023, 3 p.m., at Salem Bible Church, 2283 Baker Road N.W., Atlanta. She will be among several elders and ministers who will be ordained on that Sunday afternoon at Salem, which is under the leadership of the Rev. Jasper W. Williams, Jr. and Pastor Joseph L. Williams.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
On Common Ground News

Renae Jackson named City of Decatur’s first Equity and Engagement Director

DECATUR,GA—The City of Decatur has appointed Renae Jackson as its first Equity and Engagement Director. Jackson has worked for the City since 2007, most recently as the Communications Manager/Public Information Officer. She has an undergraduate degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master of Arts from Agnes Scott College.
DECATUR, GA
On Common Ground News

Gwinnett County BOC approves $2.27 billion budget for 2023

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA– In its first major vote of the year, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners(BOC) on Jan. 3 approved its 2023 budget of $2.27 billion. The board’s resolution consists of a $1.78 billion operating budget and a $488 million capital improvements budget, which includes funds from the County’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax program.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

