Natrona County, WY

Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications

Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
CASPER, WY
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center

A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
CASPER, WY
Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today

The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
CASPER, WY
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 1/3/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Bruce Knell Elected as New Mayor of Casper

It was a changing of the guard at the January 3 Casper City Council meeting. Three city councilors left and three new city councilors took their seats, but that's not all. Bruce Knell was also elected to be the new Mayor of the City of Casper, accepting the role from former Mayor Ray Pacheco.
CASPER, WY
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker

You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
WYOMING STATE
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper 2022 Through the Lens

As we close out this year and ring in another, it's time to reflect on the memories we made in 2022, Casper. What are the things future historians will latch onto when they talk about this year?. COVID eased in most countries, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation soared, and the conversation...
CASPER, WY
Volcano in Alcova, WY? You Need To Know That’s Not Me on TikTok

Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? The cashier at the grocery store thought you were in their geography class. Things were a little awkward, and you just went on your way. During the Christmas holiday, someone mistook me for TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy. That in itself wasn't bad, but the guy was scamming people out of money and claimed a volcano was erupting at Alcova. You can read about the scheme here. I have to set the record straight. That isn't me.
ALCOVA, WY
New Space for a New Year, Wyoming Yoga & Massage Talks Wellness and Setting Intentions

On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."
CASPER, WY
