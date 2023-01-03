Read full article on original website
BREAKING: No School Tuesday For Natrona County School District
The first day back from Christmas break for Natrona County schools has been put off one more day. The conditions are rough all over Natrona County after the snow that has fallen. According to Natrona County School District's Facebook page, not only will all schools be closed, but also all...
Casper Accepts Parks & Recreation Advisory Board Applications
Casper’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is accepting applications from people who want to be volunteer members, according to a news release from the City of Casper. The board works with user groups, residents, and city staff to plan and suggest priorities and direction about recreation in Casper,” said Zulima Lopez, director of Parks, Recreation, & Public Facilities.
Casper Fire-EMS Responds to Smoke at Life Care Center
A seized motor in a heated air handling unit caused minor smoke damage at a Casper assisted living residence on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department. Firefighters were dispatched to the Life Care Center of Casper, 4041 S. Poplar St., at 9:15 a.m. for...
Casper City Offices and Most Services are Open Today
The City of Casper, unlike some other public agencies and businesses, is mostly open Tuesday. "Thanks to our snow removal crews who have been working literally around the clock to make our streets as safe as possible," the city said in a news release Tuesday morning. City Hall and trash...
Natrona County Arrest Log (12/29/22 – 1/3/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Snow Dumped Over a Foot on Casper-Area, 20″ on Casper Mountain
On this morning's Day Weather Podcast, it was reported that the Casper area got over 12" of snow in some places. The mountain saw over 20" according to the National Weather Service. Today's inclement forecast is chilly with increasing wind. The snow is blowing and drifting in and around highways.
Bruce Knell Elected as New Mayor of Casper
It was a changing of the guard at the January 3 Casper City Council meeting. Three city councilors left and three new city councilors took their seats, but that's not all. Bruce Knell was also elected to be the new Mayor of the City of Casper, accepting the role from former Mayor Ray Pacheco.
United Way of Natrona County Begins Accepting Nonprofit Requests
United Way of Natrona County will begin accepting requests for proposals from nonprofit organizations for its 2023 workplace campaign, according to a prepared statement. "The success of our United Way has always been attributed to the quality of people who live and work in Natrona County," United Way CEO Nikki Hawley said in the prepared statement.
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
Amber Alert Suspect Charged With 17 Felonies; Bond set at $500,000
The Casper man accused of illegally taking of a 14-year-girl to Arizona prompting an AMBER Alert faces 17 felony counts that could put him behind bars for life, according to the charges read during his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday. James Warren Martin, 36, was originally...
“The Sandcastle Lady” Strikes Again, This Time with a Snow Sculpture
Catherine Johnson Morris is a recent retiree, which she highly recommends. Now she has more time to play. Morris was a teacher of the blind and visually impaired for the Natrona County School District up until June. You may know her as “the sandcastle lady,” which is her preferred medium....
Casper Man Extradited from Arizona After Charges Connected to AMBER Alert on Teen Girl
A Casper man has been extradited from Arizona after a felony charge of interference with custody in connection to the November 17 AMBER Alert issued on a 14 year old girl named Gracelyn Pratt. James Warren Martin, 36, was extradited from La Paz County, Arizona and returned to Natrona County...
Two Wyoming Towns Ranked on ‘Best Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions’
We're only a few days into 2023 and a lot of Wyoming residents are keeping with their New Year's resolutions. Of course, it's actually pretty easy to make resolutions. The hard part is sticking to them. Whether your goal is to exercise more, stop smoking, eating healthier, and/or saving more...
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
Wyoming Weather Owes Me A New Coffee Maker
You always hear people say to 'take care of yourself'. It's important for your well being to eat right, exercise and enjoy life. This obviously is a true statement. Something more people should start saying is 'take care of your coffee maker, it's an important part to your day'. This...
PHOTOS: A Look Back at Casper 2022 Through the Lens
As we close out this year and ring in another, it's time to reflect on the memories we made in 2022, Casper. What are the things future historians will latch onto when they talk about this year?. COVID eased in most countries, Russia invaded Ukraine, inflation soared, and the conversation...
Website Names Casper, Cheyenne Among 10 Best Affordable Places to Retire
Wyoming's two largest cities made a top 10 list of best cities to retire, according to the financial planning and pop culture website Wealth of Geeks and published by The Associated Press last week. The Casper Area Chamber of Commerce effusively praised the report. "It’s no surprise to us that...
Volcano in Alcova, WY? You Need To Know That’s Not Me on TikTok
Have you ever been mistaken for someone else? The cashier at the grocery store thought you were in their geography class. Things were a little awkward, and you just went on your way. During the Christmas holiday, someone mistook me for TikTok user BlueEyedBeardy. That in itself wasn't bad, but the guy was scamming people out of money and claimed a volcano was erupting at Alcova. You can read about the scheme here. I have to set the record straight. That isn't me.
New Space for a New Year, Wyoming Yoga & Massage Talks Wellness and Setting Intentions
On New Year's Eve, Wyoming Yoga & Massage is hosting an opening house party for their new building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. "Yoga is for everyone, regardless of your age, gender, or physical ability. Yoga can be anywhere from a physically challenging class in a heated room, to something as simple as laying on your mat supported with a bunch of blankets for an hour. Yoga isn't just a physical exercise, it's a way of life, and even if you're approaching it strictly from the physical side of things, you will still find yourself benefiting in other areas of your life."
SEE: Inside Wyoming’s Wasteland Apocalypse Truck
A few years ago I traveled to Glenrock Wyoming to have a look at a post-apocalyptic costume camper truck named ATOMIC ANNIE!. Her creator is a welder by trade who also makes weapons and suits of armor at his home. A lot has happened since that first video. Wyoming's Atomic...
