Topeka, KS

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

By Max Dutton
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note:

Walmart provided 27 News this statement on January 4:

On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Customers seeking a refund or with questions should bring their receipt to their local Walmart store and speak to a member of management.

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – Local shoppers are asking for a “Walmart wake up call” after finding out they’ve been overcharged at the checkout.

Shoppers at multiple Walmart locations across Topeka have reported finding additional charges on their receipts. After crunching the numbers, it appears that Walmart shoppers are in double trouble.

“We got taxed twice,” said Cheryl Wilmington, a shopper at the North Topeka Walmart.

Topeka’s Regal Hollywood movie theater set to close this week

Cheryl and her husband Jim were doing their routine shopping at Walmart on Sunday. After they checked out, they noticed their receipt showed a number higher than they expected.

“What? He was surprised,” Cheryl said. “There wasn’t that much.”

The Kansas state food tax was due to be reduced on Jan. 1, 2023 following the successful passage of legislation in 2022 that would see the tax reduced from 6.5% to 4%. However, instead of one tax line printing on receipts, shoppers are now seeing two different taxes.

The first will be for non-food items and the second is for food items that take in the state and local tax. Cheryl said this format wasn’t the one on her receipt however.

“We were taxed the whole amount,” Cheryl said. “Food and non-food at the 9.15 percent, and the food was taxed at 6.65 percent additionally.”

First ‘Mini Moon’ of 2023 to appear above Kansas, here’s when

The same thing happened to Robert Robbins at the Walmart on California Ave. He wanted other shoppers to know what was going on, so he told 27 News about his game plan.

“I’ll get a hold of 27 News,” Robbins said. “Maybe they can get to the bottom of this because there’s probably a lot of people who were wondering what was happening.”

27 News reached out to Walmart for comment on what was happening. Emails and phone calls have remained unanswered at this time as the corporate office for the company has yet to give a statement on the situation.

Across town in West Topeka, Apple Market prepared for the tax change for over a week.

“Everything has been working great we’ve had all done,” said Terry Fleer, Seabrook Apple Market. “Already had it in the system and did some test runs and everything looked good.”

Although they shopped at two different locations, Robert and Cheryl said they might change where they shop going forward.

“Resolve the issue and take care of it or otherwise I will be a Dillons customer,” Robbins said.

Cheryl came to the same conclusion.

“They either fix it or bye bye,” Cheryl said.

Customers have been reporting that Walmart has been reimbursing them for the extra charge, so it is important for you to keep your receipts.

